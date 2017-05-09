Murder Ink 5/10/17: 10 murders this week, 118 murders this year

Five people were killed on Saturday, May 6 alone this week. There were 37 murders in the previous 30 days, pushing the city's rate to nearly one murder each day. Police made several arrests and seized some guns from men in cars and on the street, but the killing rate accelerates as the weather warms.

Tuesday, May 2

5:30 p.m. Dartania Tibbs, a 49-year-old African-American man who also went by the name Darthaniel, was on the 800 block of N. Glover Street when someone shot him in the upper body. He died soon after at a hospital. Tibbs had resided on the 800 block of N. Curley Street.

7:30 p.m. Donald Holbrook, a 26-year-old African-American man, was on the 3100 block of W. North Avenue when someone shot him in the left buttocks, and another man in the stomach. Holbrook, who lived about five blocks from where he was shot, on the 3000 block of Windsor Avenue, made it to a hospital on his own, but died at about 1:20 a.m. the next morning.

10:48 p.m. Kevin Watkins, a 30-year-old African-American man, was in a vehicle on the 3300 block of Caton Avenue when police found him with a gunshot wound in the back. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died. Watkins had resided on the 7300 block of Archsine Lane.

Wednesday, May 3

8:40 p.m. Charles Frazier, a 44-year-old African-American man, was on the 1600 block of N. Fulton Avenue when someone shot him in the stomach. He died soon after at a hospital.

Thursday, May 4

11:37 p.m. Tyrell Matthews, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 500 block of Chateau Avenue in the Winston-Govans neighborhood, where he lived, when someone shot him in the upper and lower body. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say Matthews was getting into a vehicle when a person walked up to him with a gun. Matthews tried to close the door but the other person began firing and then ran away.

Saturday, May 6

1:40 p.m. Carlos Montgomery, a 44-year-old African-American man, was on the 2800 block of Prospect Street when someone shot him in the chest. He died. Police said his address was on the 700 block of Fallsway.

2:30 p.m. Less than an hour after the last murder and four miles from its location, Channon Simpkins, a 28-year-old African-American man, was on the 300 block of Whitridge Avenue in Harwood when someone shot him. Medics got him to a hospital, where he died. Simpkins had lived on the 6000 block of Marquette Road.

3:55 p.m. Tony Tingle, a 31-year-old African-American man, was inside a house on the 1300 block of Stricker Street in Sandtown-Winchester when someone shot him in the chest. He died soon after at a hospital. On May 8 police arrested Marcus Joyner, a 26-year-old African-American man, and charged him with the murder.

4:15 p.m. The day's fourth murder occurred 20 minutes after the last one. Raynesha Hunt, a 24-year-old African-American woman was found in the county and brought to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, where she died of gunshot wounds. Police believe she was shot on the 4800 block of Hazelwood Avenue during a domestic dispute with Donae Anderson, a 21-year-old African-American woman, of the 300 block of Monastery Avenue. The arrested Anderson and charged her with first-degree murder.

10:30 p.m. Tarrol Carroll, an African-American man five days shy of his 40th birthday, was near the intersection of Quantico Avenue and Pall Mall Road in Greenspring when someone shot him in the upper body. He died soon after at a hospital. He lived a block away from where he was gunned down.

UPDATES

On April 30, police arrested Christopher Hill, 24, and charged him with the April 27 murder of Ronald Frederick Rice, 29, on the 2100 block of Ashton Street. At the time they said another suspect was still at large. On May 3 police arrested Damonte Johnson, 21, in Anne Arundel County. He had a gun when they got him. He is also charged with Rice's murder, and was also identified as the primary suspect in a non-fatal shooting that took place on May 2, 2017 on the 500 block of Freeman Street.

On May 4, Baltimore Police Warrant Apprehension Task Force detectives arrested Avon Byrd, a 29-year-old African-American man of the 4800 block of Lorelly Avenue, and charged him with the April 28 murder of Andrew Terrell, a 41-year-old African-American man, on the 200 block of East Street.

The woman killed on April 29 on the 700 block of N. Rose Street was Ashley Long, a 29-year-old African-American woman who had lived on the 2600 block of E. Madison Street. Police say they have a warrant for Qu'Sean Swilling, an 18-year-old African-American man, in the case.