Murder Ink 5/3/17: 7 murders this week, 108 murders this year

Another evil weekend followed a relatively calm week, with six murders from Friday morning through Sunday night. The citys murder rate so far this year has far surpassed all records. Last year at this time there were 87. Two years ago, 75, and that year ended with 344. The good news: Federal prosecutors charged Terrell Plummer with the 2014 killing of McKenzie Elliott. Plummer lived on the block that was re-named in Phillips memory, and allegedly ran the Old York Money Gang. Police also charged several people with attempted murder for various shootings, and one more murder suspect.

Thursday, April 27

9:00 p.m. Ronald Rice, a 29-year-old African-American man, was on the 2100 block of Ashton Street in Carrollton Ridge when someone shot him. Medics got him to Shock Trauma with what were initially believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition worsened and at 1:15 a.m. he died. Rice had lived on the 700 block of N. Augusta Avenue.

Friday, April 28

5:30 a.m. Andrew Terrell, a 41-year-old African-American man, was on the 200 block of East Street in Pleasant View Gardens when someone shot him more than once. Police and medics found him there, unresponsive; he died soon after at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He had lived on the 700 block of Bethnal Road.

Saturday, April 29

1:45 p.m. A woman who police have not yet publicly identified was on the 700 block of N. Rose Street in the Milton-Montford neighborhood when someone shot her more than once. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

10:15 p.m. Two men standing near the corner of Baltimore and S. Carey Streets were shot to death. Steven Jackson, an 18-year-old African-American man of the unit block of N. Poppleton Street, was shot in the head. Larry Lawson, a 29-year-old African-American man of the 4100 block of E. Lombard Street, was shot in the abdomen. Both were taken to Shock Trauma where they died soon after.

Sunday, April 30

10:00 a.m. Edgar Powers, a 35-year-old African-American man, was near his home on the 1600 block of Aisquith Street when someone shot him in the back of the head. Police and medics found him there; he was pronounced dead soon after at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Police say a possible witness saw a man run away and jump into a beige or tan vehicle, which drove away.

9:15 p.m. Darrien Singleton, a 23-year-old African-American man, was on the 2400 block of E. Preston Street in the Broadway East neighborhood when somebody shot him in the head. He died shortly after that at Johns Hopkins. Police say he lived on the block.

Updates:

The person who was killed on April 24 on the 2000 block of E. Federal Street was Mackinley Williams, a 53-year-old African-American man who lived on the 1700 block of Washington Street. The man who was murdered on the 300 block of E. 21st Street that same day was Derrell Smith, a 32-year-old African-American man of the 2100 block of Guilford Avenue. The man who was shot to death on the 300 block of S. Calhoun Street on April 23 was Gregory Jones, a 38-year-old African-American man of the 1600 block of McKean Avenue. The man person was killed on S. Calvert Street on the morning of April 24 was Michael Scott, a 33-year-old African-American man, of the 2400 block of Druid Park Drive.

On April 25, police arrested Tayshawn Hall, an 18-year-old African-American man, and charged him with the April 16 murder of Michael Wise, a 25-year-old African-American man, on the 4100 block of 6th Street. Hall lives on the 2500 block of Lombard Street. He is held without bail.

Federal Authorities charged seven men in a drug distribution/gang case, including Terrell Plumber, a 28-year-old African-American man who is charged with firing the shots that killed Mckenzie Elliott, a three-year-old girl who was playing on her front porch when she was hit by a stray bullet on August 1, 2014.