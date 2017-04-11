Murder Ink 4/12/17: 7 murders this week, 86 murders this year

Baltimore subtracted a murder from the count this week, as a March stabbing was ruled self-defense, but the weekend saw four murders, including a double-homicide on Saturday, keeping the annual killing rate at a record level. Suspects were arrested in two separate murder investigations as well.

Monday, April 3

8:45 p.m. Lamar Chambers, a 22-year-old African-American man, was in a car with another man near the intersection of Wolfe and Federal Streets when someone shot them both. Chambers, who lived on the block, died there. Medics took the other man to a hospital.

Tuesday, April 4

3:15 p.m. Larry Miller, a 20-year-old African-American man, was on the 3400 block of Juneway, in Belair-Edison, when someone shot him in the body. He died. Miller had resided on the 3600 block of Erdman Avenue.

Saturday, April 8

6 a.m. Douglass Holt, a 36-year-old African-American man, and Maurice Walker, a 27-year-old African-American man, were on the 200 block of Pearl Street, at the edge of the University of Maryland campus, when someone shot them both. Police and medics found them there and got them to a hospital, where they both died. Holt had lived on the 3200 block of Vulcan Road, 10 miles east, in Dundalk; Walker resided on the 200 block of N. Hilton Street, about three miles west of where he was shot.

Sunday, April 9

9:30 p.m. Tyrone McMillan, a 30-year-old African-American man, was on the 1200 block of W. North Avenue when someone shot him more than once in the body. Police found him there and medics got him to a hospital, where he died. Police say he resided on the 2800 block of 5th Street.

11:20 p.m. A 27-year-old man who police have not yet identified publicly was on the 6100 block of Plantview Way in O'Donnell Heights, when someone shot him in the head. Patrol officers called to the shooting found him there, and medics pronounced him dead.

Monday, April 10

12:14 p.m. A man who police have not yet identified was on the 1600 block of Mount Street when someone shot him in the chest. Police and medics responded, and took the man to a hospital, where he died.

Updates:

The man who was killed on March 29 on the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road was Claude Maid, a 32-year-old African-American man of the 5900 block of Prince Georges Street.

On April 4 the detectives with the Warrant Apprehension squad arrested Sean Holt, a 21-year-old African-American man. He is charged with the December 16, 2016 murder of Brandon Lee, a 27-year-old African-American man, on the 2200 block of West Lexington Street.

Homicide detectives arrested Katrell Smith, a 23-year-old African-American man, and charged him with first-degree murder in the January 19 shooting of Angelo Wheeler, a 38-year-old African-American man. Police say Smith and Wheeler argued, then Smith shot Wheeler and fled the 1600 block of Chilton Street.

Detectives working with prosecutors have decided not to charge a woman who stabbed Otis Davis, a 36-year-old African-American man, during an altercation on March 26. They have ruled the homicide self-defense, saying Davis assaulted and threatened a female family member before she stabbed him. They did not release the name of the woman.