Murder Ink 4/5/17: 4 murders this week, 80 murders this year

Four murders is a light week for Baltimore, and the police reported another homicide arrest, a sign of progress. But the last year Baltimore saw 80 murders before April 1 was 1998. In 2015 there were 52 by this date. Last year there were 59. This is a crisis.

Tuesday, March 28

2:45 a.m. April Ellis, a 34-year-old Caucasian woman, was on the 3500 block of Esther Place when someone stabbed her in the abdomen. Witnesses told police they heard her scream and then saw a young Hispanic man, six feet tall and wearing a red shirt, running away. Ellis had resided on the 3700 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

Wednesday, March 29

2 p.m. A man whose identity police have not yet released was attacked at the BP gas station on the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road. Witnesses said two men beat the man, and one stabbed him, before they both ran away. Police found him there; medics got him to a hospital, where he died.

2:15 p.m. Fernando Riley, a 30-year-old African-American man, was on the 2900 block of W. Belvedere Avenue, four blocks west of his home, when someone shot him more than once in the body. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

Thursday, March 30

8:10 p.m. Brandon West, a 27-year-old African-American man, was in a car on the the 3500 block of Wabash Avenue when someone shot him multiple times in the head and body. Police called for a sick case found him there. He died soon after at a hospital. West had resided on the 4600 block of Pimlico Road, according to police.

UPDATES

Police identified the person killed on March 26 on the 3900 block of Woodridge Road as Otis Davis, a 36-year-old African-American man. He lived there. The African-American man killed the next day on the 2400 block of Reisterstown was Ernest Solomon, age 26, of Brubar Court.

On March 30, police arrested Antonio Macklin and charged him with the Feb. 28 first-degree murder of Laron Griffin, a 31-year-old African-American man. According to police, Griffin was standing outside the Family Mart on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 4 p.m. when a man walked up and shot him.