Murder Ink 3/15/17: 6 murders this week, 60 murders this year

After a lull lasting more than a week, Baltimore notched six murders in four days, including a woman who police initially thought died of natural causes. They later arrested her son and charged him with strangling her to death.

Wednesday, March 8

2:50 p.m. Sean Wood, a 26-year-old African-American man, was at the intersection of Gough Street and Broadway on the Charm City Circulator bus when someone shot him in the belly. He died later at a hospital. Police say another African-American man, wearing a black hoodie, shot Wood and then ran toward Perkins Homes.

3:50 p.m. Cathy Kuhn, a 63-year-old Caucasian woman, was inside her residence on the 5900 block of Glenoak Avenue when someone strangled her to death. Her husband found her there. Police and medics summoned to the home initially noticed no signs of trauma. Police said the Medical Examiners Office initially declined to investigate. But workers at a funeral home noticed possible signs of trauma to the victims neck and head, and called police, who later arrested 32-year-old Erich Justin Kuhn, Cathy's son, and charged him with murder. They claim he confessed.

Jamil Owens, a 40-year-old African-American man, died of injuries sustained on January 24 when he was shot and stabbed on the 300 block of S. Bruce Street in Mount Clare. Police called to the shooting at 8:12 p.m. found Owens, of the 2600 block of Fairview Avenue, shot in the chest, and medics got him to a hospital. He died six weeks later.

Thursday, March 9

4:30 p.m. Kalil Matthews, a 23-year-old African-American man, was near the intersection of Saratoga Street and Monastery Avenue when someone shot him multiple times in the body. He died soon after in a hospital. He had lived on the 5400 block of Addington Road.

9:35 p.m. Dominick Smith, a 30-year-old African-American man, was on the 2600 block of Kirk Avenue when someone shot him multiple times in the body. He died soon after at a hospital. Smith had resided on the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane.

Saturday, March 11

6:25 a.m. William Lesane, a 33-year-old African-American man, was on the 100 block of W. Hamburg Street when someone shot him in the chest. He died. Lesane had resided on Washington Boulevard, according to police.