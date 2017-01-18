Murder Ink 1/18/17: 5 murders this week, 11 murders this year

Because of an early deadline associated with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, this week's Murder Ink covers only the five days from Monday afternoon, January 9 through Friday afternoon, January 13. City Paper will include the weekend's murders (if any) in the next Murder Ink.

Monday, January 9

2:02 p.m. Chris Pennington, a 32-year-old African-American man, was on the 2400 block of W. Baltimore Street when someone shot him in the body more than once. Medics took him to Shock Trauma, where he died. He had lived in Randallstown on the 3700 block of Fieldstone Road.

Tuesday, January 10

3:00 p.m. Cody Boyd, a 26-year-old African-American man, was inside A Cut Above All, the barber shop on the 2100 block of McElderry Street, when three people wearing hoodies ducked in, shot him, and then fled in a red Nissan four-door. Medics took Boyd, who was shot in the upper torso, to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died soon after. He had resided on the 600 block of N. Decker Street. Police have released a video of the suspects.

8:00 p.m. A 27-year-old man, who police have not further identified publicly, was on the 3000 block of Erdman Avenue when someone shot him in the back of the head. He died shortly after that at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Police say the man was seen talking to another man shortly before he was killed.

Thursday, January 12

6:20 p.m. Desean Mcelveen, a 17-year-old African-American boy, and a 20-year-old man were on the 1700 block of Abbottson Street when someone shot them both. McElveen was hit in the head, and he died. The other man was hit in the leg and made his way to a hospital, where he told police that a black van pulled along side them while they were walking and someone opened-fire from the passenger side.

8:45 p.m. A 37-year-old man who police have not yet publicly identified was riding a bicycle on the 3000 block of Barclay Street, near the Barclay Elementary School in Abell, when someone shot him in the head and body. He died.