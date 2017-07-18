Murder Ink: 4 murders this week, 187 murders this year

Four murders a week, for Baltimore, is actually an improvement over the normal pace. And it's just luck: There were 20 non-fatal shootings reported last week, including one to which homicide detectives were called, another in which a man was shot in the throat, and one that police encountered because while they were at a hospital to check on a previous shooting victim, a new shooting victim walked in.

Wednesday, July 12

11:31 a.m. Antoine Fritz, a 23-year-old African-American man, walked into a hospital bleeding from multiple gunshots wounds to the torso. He died soon after. Police believe he was on the 700 block of Linnard Street, in the Edgewood neighborhood, when he was shot.

Thursday, July 13

10:35 p.m. Devontae Woodley, a 23-year-old African-American man, was on the 1700 block of Presstman Street in Sandtown-Winchester when someone shot him in the head and torso. A 21-year-old woman was also shot in the shoulder. Police heard the shots and rushed to the scene. Medics took the victims to a hospital, where Woodley died.

Friday, July 14

11 p.m. A man who police have not yet identified publicly was on the 3200 block of W. Baltimore Street when someone shot him multiple times in the body. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

11:45 p.m. An adult man who police are not yet identifying publicly was on the 100 block of Reedbird Avenue in Cherry Hill when someone shot him to death. Another man was also hit but is expected to survive.

On July 11, a police warrant squad arrested Rodney Parker, a 36-year-old African-American man of the 600 block of McCabe Avenue, and charged him with the July 3 murder of Charlie Stevenson, 54, on the 5300 block of Ready Avenue. Parker was held without bail.

Police charged Samuel Cooper, a 25-year-old African-American man, with the July 1 murder of Attorney Warren Brown's stepson Louis Cody-Dorsey Young. Cooper is in custody on separate charges.

