Top Ten Newsmakers of 2016

1. Baltimore City Health Commissioner Leana Wen

We at City Paper knew we wanted—no, needed—to cover Dr. Wen this year because she is so forward-thinking, tireless, and committed to the city. She packs her schedule from sunrise to sunset, because her ability to do the job well is related to her ability to go without sleep, she told me when I spoke to her this fall. She’s been single-minded in her drive to reduce the number of overdose deaths in Baltimore. She’s set up a website so that virtually anyone can learn how to administer Naloxone, a medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose, and get a prescription for it. And that is just one of the many public health issues she is tackling here. Together with former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, she’s also reduced the number of infant deaths in the city from 128 in 2009 to an all-time low of 72 in 2015. There’s a reason we called her “Baltimore’s doctor.” (Lisa Snowden-McCray)

2. Green Party mayoral candidate Joshua Harris

This Chicago community organizer and relatively new-to-Baltimore activist ran an exciting mayoral campaign representing the Green Party. Harris was seen everywhere—shaking hands in Hampden, riding along with the “Stop The Killing” drive, at the Crown, at the Boundary Block Party with his dog, outside the DNC with Jill Stein, organizing for Poe Homes. His approach is no-nonsense, progressive, and inclusive—and it had an effect: He received nearly 10 percent of the vote in the general election. What Harris does next is unclear—Mayor Pugh, hook him up with a position—but he offered a sincere, seriously involved alternative to Baltimore same ol’ and was one of the few who really internalized the lessons of the Baltimore Uprising. (Brandon Soderberg)

3. FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture

The Monument Quilt, a project of Baltimore-based art activist group FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture, has been brewing for a few years now with quilt-making workshops and displays by and for survivors of rape and abuse across the country, but 2016 was a landmark year. Not only did the group receive the top $25,000 Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize with an exhibition of the quilt at the Baltimore Museum of Art and score a grant from Art Matters to fund a quilt display at the US/Mexico border in collaboration with Latinx survivors, but in April FORCE presented its largest display yet with a thousand quilt squares blanketing two blocks of North Avenue and the Ynot Lot in Station North. We expect to see FORCE on this list again in 2018, when the activists plan to spell out “Not Alone” with 6,000 quilt squares on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.—a tremendous act of solidarity and healing that now seems even more necessary, considering a misogynist with multiple sexual assault allegations lodged against him will helm the country just blocks away. (Maura Callahan)

4. Activist Makayla Gilliam-Price

Makayla Gilliam-Price, who just graduated from Baltimore City College High School this summer, has been making waves—and headlines—for two years running now as a strident, organized, and articulate civil rights activist. Along with the student-run political group City Bloc, Gilliam-Price helped organize Formation Week at City College this year as a sort of counter-narrative to the school’s traditional Spirit Week. The week-long series of events was inspired by Beyoncé, and Gilliam-Price encouraged students to protest the status quo and be self-reflective and affirming. “What we still need to work on is having conversations that embrace the fluidity and the large spectrum of our ethnicities and of our cultures,” she said. We honored her in our Best of Baltimore awards and the Baltimore Sun put her on its “25 women to watch” list. Baltimore is lucky to have her. (LS)

5. Artist Joyce J. Scott

We saw and heard from Baltimore-born-and-raised artist Joyce J. Scott quite a bit this year. After an incredible show of some of her recent Murano glass sculptures at Goya Contemporary, Scott won the inaugural $50,000 Mary Sawyers Imboden prize, showcasing more of those glass and beaded works—which often evoke difficult themes and stories about racism and sexism and their attendant abuse and violence—at the Baltimore Museum of Art along with the other Baker Award winners. We gave her “Best Artist” in this year’s Best of Baltimore issue (which comes with much prestige and honor, but, well, no cash), which was shortly followed with a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship (in the amount of $625,000), part of which she told The Sun she’d like to invest in her Sandtown-Winchester community. All of this in addition to her work being included in shows across the U.S., one of her pieces being acquired by the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and a celebration of her 68th birthday. (Rebekah Kirkman)

6. Orioles center fielder Adam Jones

Adam Jones is typically in the news for his on-field play, and that was true again this year as he launched his 200th career home run. For the sixth straight year, Jones had at least 25 homers and 80 RBI, stellar production for his position. But what brought him national attention in 2016 was some real talk about race and baseball. “Baseball is a white man’s sport,” he said when asked why there were no protests during the national anthem like the ones in the NFL led by Colin Kaepernick. The stats back that up: Only 8 percent of baseball players are African-American. He went on to say this about the protests over Kaepernick taking a knee during the anthem: “At the end of the day, if you don’t respect his freedoms, then why the hell are we Americans? It’s supposed to be the Land of the Free, right?” Jones is known as being outspoken, but as he showed immediately after the uprising, his comments on race are thoughtful and impactful. Since this is a conversation that won’t be ending any time soon, we look forward to Jones’ insight and leadership in the new year. (Brandon Weigel)

7. America’s librarian Carla Hayden