Events in Baltimore this week to help you cope with Trump
Unify Or Die—Trump Is in: The Day After
Jan. 21 The day after Trump is sworn in, some of the city's most dedicated community leaders and activists are gathering to talk Trump: What now? What next? What does this mean? Featuring speeches from activist PFK Boom, Minister Carlos Muhammad, Chairman Jabari Natur, and Dr. Oya Maat, it should...
Planned Parenthood Pre-March Rally
Jan. 20 Come to the Ottobar a little earlier than you might usually and support Planned Parenthood—which is fully under attack by the Trump administration and all the wretched Republicans who've fallen in line or are using the pending administration to push the awful policies they've wanted to...
Nasty Women & Bad Hombres
Jan. 20 If you want to check off as many anti-Trump activities in one place tonight, the Creative Alliance is the place to do it. Here you can take a swipe at a pinata, watch a drag show hosted by Betty O'Hellno (who recently wowed me with her Bacchus-chic, Franzia-soaked burlesque act at the Crown),...
Second Stoop: Not Throwing Away Our Shot
Jan. 19 The theme for tonight's storytelling is "Stories about taking a stand" for someone or something and, well, we could all use those right about now. As President Barack Obama said in his farewell address, the most important thing to do in democracy is be involved. That's especially true for...
What a Joke: A National Comedy Festival
Jan. 18, 19, 21 Turns out, things can still be funny even though the country's gone to the shitter and everything is terrible. See for yourself: This week you can enjoy four stand-up events dedicated to helping you through this bullshit and supporting the ACLU in a desperate time. Baltimore's shows—which...