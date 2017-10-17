Murder Ink: 8 murders this week, 282 murders this year

After a light week we're back to over one homicide per day. Baltimore has averaged about eight per week lately; the rate of killings is increasing despite city officials' efforts. Another of the four men shot on the 3200 block of Lyndale Avenue during the Sept. 26 mass shooting (the city's sixth this year) has died. Last week saw another shooting three blocks up the street. That victim was listed in serious condition.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

12:21 a.m. Dandre McLaughlin, a 19-year-old African-American man, was in a vehicle on the 900 block of N. Monroe Street when someone shot him in the head. Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he died soon after. McLaughlin made his home on the 2600 block of Cold Spring Lane.

9:07 p.m. Someone shot two people on the 600 block of Pontiac Avenue in Brooklyn. Police found one victim, a man who they have not yet identified publicly, on the ground. He died soon after at a hospital. The second victim got to the hospital on their own and is expected to survive.

10:04 p.m. James Steadman IV, a 26-year-old African-American man who was one of four men shot on the 3200 block of Lyndale Avenue on Sept. 26, died on Oct. 10, becoming the third homicide victim of that incident. A police officer patrolling nearby heard the shots and discovered two men already dead. Medics got the other two to a hospital. Steadman lived on the 6000 block of Belle Vista Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 13

3:53 a.m. Anthony Foster, a 31-year-old African-American man, was on the 2200 block of Germania Avenue in the Darley Park neighborhood when someone shot him in the head. Police patrolling the Eastern District heard the shot, and found Foster, who was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at a hospital. Foster had resided on the 1400 block of Montpelier Street, about 13 blocks from where he was murdered.

1:30 p.m. Daryl Singletary, a 43-year-old African-American man whose name is also spelled "Darrell" and "Singleterry" in public records, was on the 900 block of Eden Street when someone shot him in the upper body. He died. Police found him on the 1400 block of Ashland Avenue.

2:13 p.m. Christopher Yancey, a 33-year-old African-American man, was at Johns Hopkins Hospital on the 1800 block of Orleans Street with his partner, Anita Jones, age 30, waiting for their son, who was there for a medical procedure. According to police, the two argued, and then Jones came out of the room, told someone on staff that Yancey had cut himself, and left the building. Police found Yancey dying from stab wounds. They arrested Jones for murder.

Sunday, Oct. 15

8:23 a.m. Donald Rouse, a 43-year-old African-American man, was home on the 2500 block of Aisquith Street when someone shot him more than once. He died soon after at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

9:55 p.m. Terrill Kennedy, a 29-year-old African-American man, was home on the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue in Arlington when someone shot him. A city cop heard the shot and found him, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at Sinai Hospital shortly thereafter.

Updates

On Oct. 3, Baltimore homicide detectives arrested Tyrone White, a 34-year-old African-American man, and charged him with the murder the day before of Daniel Brinkley, a 24-year-old African-American man, on the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue.

This week: 8

This year: 282