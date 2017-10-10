Murder Ink: 5 murders this week, 275 murders this year

A comparatively light week for killings should not mask that 18 other people were shot non-fatally, including three double-shootings.

Monday, Oct. 2

On Sept. 28 at about 8 p.m., Leonard Carolina, a 40-year-old African-American man, was near the intersection of Poplar Grove and Riggs Avenue in the Winchester neighborhood when someone stabbed him. Medics got Carolina to a hospital, but he died on Oct. 2.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

2:07 p.m. Robert Breen, a 68-year-old Caucasian man, was in his home on the 5500 block of Summerfield Avenue when he got into a dispute with a man he knew, who shot him in the face. Breen died. Police say the shooter was Joseph Masilek, a 45-year-old Caucasian man, who resided in New Windsor, Maryland. They initiated a manhunt and later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. Dontais Gaines, a 40-year-old African-American man, was in his home on the 1300 block of Fayette Street in the Franklin Square neighborhood when someone shot him to death. Police and medics found him there.

Thursday, Oct. 5

9:06 p.m. Malik Michael Perry, a 19-year-old African-American man, was with another 19-year-old man on the 600 block of Pitcher Street in Upton when someone shot them both. Perry, of the 1300 block of N. Carey Street, died soon after at a hospital.

Saturday, Oct. 7

10:30 a.m. Police called to the 2000 block of East Biddle Street found Kenneth Bunch, a 27-year-old African-American man, man inside a vacant house, dead, with trauma to his body.

Updates

Police have identified the person who was murdered on Oct. 1 on the 3300 block of Westerwald Avenue as Bruce Williams, a 24-year-old African-American man, of the 5400 block of Cedonia Avenue. They have also identified the person killed on Oct. 1 on the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue as Daniel Brinkley, a 24-year-old African-American man who lived on the 1700 block of N. Fulton Avenue.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Raekwon Thornton, a 19-year-old African-American man, in the Sept. 4 shooting death of Tyrone Ray, a 22-year-old African-American man, on the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue. Ray was the grandson of State House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch.

This week: 5

This year: 275