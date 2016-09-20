Murder Ink 9/21/16: 7 murders this week; 223 murders this year

In addition to 11 non-fatal shootings (one a double), one barricaded suspect (arrested without violence), and a fatal hit-and-run on a pedestrian, which does not count as a murder even though Anthony Wayne, 39, was killed unlawfully, there were six murders last week. Another person, who died in July, was declared to have been murdered as well. As of this date last year there were 239 murders.

Due to an editor's error, last week's Murder Ink did not make it online until the other day. Apologies.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

8:45 p.m. A 19-year-old man who police have not yet identified publicly was on the 300 block of E. Lanvale Street when someone shot him. He died soon after at a hospital. The last murder on that block was Tavon Lee, on Jan. 7. No one has yet been arrested for that murder either.

Thursday, Sept. 15

The Maryland Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death of Audrey Parks, a 33-year-old Caucasian woman, a homicide. Parks lost consciousness in an apartment on the 1800 block of N. Calvert Street during a physical altercation with her boyfriend on July 28, according to police. Her roommates found her body on July 29. Police arrested Andrew Richardson on Aug. 3 and charged him with aggravated assault. The charge has been upgraded to murder.

Friday, Sept. 16

3:18 a.m. Crystal Edmonds, a 32-year-old African-American transgender woman, was on the 3600 block of Fairview Avenue in Forest Park when someone shot her in the back of the head. Medics took her to a hospital, but she died at about 11 a.m. Police have no suspect or motive, and are offering a cash reward for tips about Edmonds' murder. The last murder in this neighborhood was Keith Vaughan, a 42-year-old African-American man, who was shot to death in his home two blocks southeast on Jan. 18. That crime remains unsolved.

9:05 p.m. Travis Lane, a 44-year-old African-American man, was on the 700 block of Mello Court in the Gay Street neighborhood when someone shot him. He died soon after at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Lane had resided on the 600 block of N. Montford Avenue. The last murder on the 700 block of Mello Court was Shaun Stewart on July 18. That case remains unsolved.

9:16 p.m. Rico Carlton, a 25-year-old African-American man, was on the 2600 block of Reisterstown Road, near Mondawmin Mall, when someone shot him and another person. Police responded to the call for shots fired, but both Carlton and the other victim had made their way toward separate hospitals by then. Carlton, who resided on the 700 block of Baker Street, died. The other victim, a 32-year-old man, is expected to survive.

Sunday, Sept. 18

12:08 a.m. Kenyon Cypress, a 33-year-old African-American man, was on the 2100 block of Kirk Avenue in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood when someone shot him to death. Police say he resided on the 4300 block of Eldone Road.

6:14 p.m. A 44-year-old man who police have not further identified publicly was in an alley behind the 1800 block of N. Montford Avenue, in the Broadway East neighborhood, when someone bashed his head in. Police found him there, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.