Murder Ink:10 murders this week, 205 murders this year

Baltimore blew through a morbid milestone last week, notching its 200th murder victim of the year. Baltimore police reinstituted special teams to suppress crime in violence-prone areas, but mandated that they wear uniforms. As always, there were many non-fatal shootings and many guns seized. For three months the killing pace has averaged more than one per day.

Monday, July 24

Daniel Brewer, a 59-year-old man, was in a house on the 300 block of W. 27th Street on June 4 when someone burned down the vacant next door, killing him. Police investigated the fire, determined it was arson, and arrested Daquein McNeil, of the 800 block of Webb Court, on July 19. Police say McNeil had a drug-related dispute with someone who was living in the vacant; he was not targeting Brewer. On July 24 the Medical Examiner ruled Brewer's death a homicide, and police are seeking to add murder charges to the existing arson charges.

Terrell Frank, a 29-year-old African-American man, was being treated for assault when police found him at Johns Hopkins Hospital on June 8. Although police said his body showed no signs of trauma, he died. Police learned that he had been in an altercation on the 2700 block of Fayette Street, and they opened a homicide investigation. On July 24 the Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide by blunt-force trauma.

Tuesday, July 25

1:20 a.m. Necole Raheem, a 28-year-old African-American man, was on the 4900 block of Greenspring Avenue in the Cylburn neighborhood when someone shot him in the belly and the leg. He died soon after at a hospital. Raheem had resided on the 1500 block of Leslie Street.

12:57 p.m. Rashad Parks, a 19-year-old African-American man, was on the 2900 block of Belmont Avenue, where he lived, when someone shot him more than once. He died soon after at Shock Trauma.

5:29 p.m. Kevin Joyner, a 46-year-old African-American man, was on the 5400 block of Price Avenue in Woodmere when someone shot him more than once. Medics got him to Sinai Hospital but they couldn't save his life. Joyner had resided on the 4000 block of Rogers Avenue.

Wednesday, July 26

4:05 p.m. Donnell Pierce, a 23-year-old African-American man, was on the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue when someone shot him and a woman who was also there. Pierce was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Thursday, July 27

11 p.m. Dustin McNeil, a 26-year-old African-American man, was sitting in a vehicle with a 25-year-old woman on the 4600 block of Belvieu Avenue, where he lived, when someone walked up and shot them both. The woman was in stable condition in a hospital, but McNeil died.

Friday, July 28

12:45 p.m. Montez Macklin, a 33-year-old African-American man, was on the 4200 block of Flowerton Road in Rognel Heights when someone shot him. He died there. Macklin had resided on the 800 block of Augusta Avenue.

Saturday, July 29

9 p.m. Dawan Hawkins, a 29-year-old African-American man, was in the rear yard of a house on the 2300 block of Mosher Street in the Bridgeview/Greenlawn neighborhood when someone shot him in the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sunday, July 30

12:50 p.m. Donta Cook, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 1600 block of Hazel Street, outside Sooner's Tavern in Curtis Bay, when someone shot him multiple times in the body. He died shortly afterward at a hospital. Cook had resided on the 7800 block of Americana Circle in Glen Burnie.

Updates

The person whose decomposed remains were found inside a house on the 100 block of W. 25th Street on July 19 has been identified as Jose Gonzales-Jiminez, a 31-year-old Hispanic man. After an autopsy, the Medical Examiner determined Gonzales-Jiminez had been stabbed to death. On July 21, police arrested Eric Dollson, a 44-year-old African-American man, of the 4200 block of Cloudberry Court; and Eric Brown, a 42-year-old African-American man. Both are charged with murder.

On July 27 a warrant squad arrested Corey Jenkins, a 30-year-old African-American woman, and charged her with murder in the July 21 stabbing death of Ray Woodland Jr. on the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue. Police say they obtained video of the suspect and determined that Jenkins argued with Woodland before stabbing him several times. She is held without bail in central booking.

Federal agents and local police in Shreveport, Louisiana captured Cortez Wall, an 18-year-old African-American man dubbed "Public Enemy Number One" in Baltimore and wanted in connection with the May 6 murder of Channon Simpkins.

This week: 10

This year: 205