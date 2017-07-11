Murder Ink

One good thing about the week is that there were no homicides over the weekend. This was remarkable because seven people were shot between Friday afternoon and Monday morning. So if you happen across a trauma surgeon or an off-duty EMT this week, buy them a drink. They probably need it.

Monday, July 3

8:10 p.m. Ronnie Banks, a 56-year-old African-American man, was inside a convenience store on the 800 block of N. Carey Street, which is the block where he lived, when someone shot him in the upper body. He died soon after at a hospital.

Wednesday, July 5

6:28 a.m. Elija Statton, a 32-year-old African-American man, was on the 2000 block of McCulloh Street when someone shot him. He died soon after at a hospital. His was the second murder in three days on McCulloh. He was a long-time resident of the 3800 block of Pall Mall Road.

1:30 p.m. Eing Ming Huang, a 63-year-old Asian-American man, was in an apartment building on the 5000 block of Denmore Avenue when someone shot him more than once in the body. He died. Huang was a realtor and property manager who made his home in Gaithersburg.

4:30 p.m. George Thompson, a 43-year-old African-American man, was on the 1600 block of Ruxton Avenue when someone shot him and another man. Thompson was hit in the back, and died. The other man was hit in the leg and is expected to live. Thompson had resided on the 1800 block of N. Bentalou Street.

10:15 p.m. Darryl Owens, a 23-year-old African-American man, was shot more than once on the 2600 block of Roselawn Avenue in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood. Police found him in the front yard of a house, and medics took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died. Police found a 25-year-old woman inside the house, also shot. She is expected to live. Police believe the two were shot as part of a domestic dispute and child custody battle, and had identified a person of interest as of press time, but had not announced any arrests.

Thursday, July 6

12 p.m. The medical examiner's office has ruled the April 2017 death of Lyndon Waddell Jr. a murder 10 years after he was shot in the back on Jan. 5, 2007. Waddell, then a 19-year-old African-American man, was on the 1700 block of Carswell Street, in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood, when he was shot. The wound paralyzed him. The case remains open.

9:15 p.m. David Miles, then a 36-year-old African-American man, was assaulted on the 4300 block of Pimlico Road on Oct. 25, 2003. He died on Feb. 6 of this year, and on July 6 the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide as a result of that attack 14 years ago, so Miles is added to the murder count in July of 2017. Police closed the case in 2003, charging Malcolm Torbit, then 22, with first-degree assault and attempted murder. He was found guilty of the assault and sentenced to 25 years.

11:58 p.m. Alves Stephens, a 50-year-old African-American man, was on the 5500 block of Reisterstown Road when someone shot him in the chest. He died at a hospital. Stephens had resided on the 5300 block of Lynnview Avenue, according to police.

Updates

The man who was killed late on July 2 on the 1600 block of McCulloh Street was Malcolm Parker, a 47-year-old African-American man, of the 2800 block of W. Garrison Avenue.

The man who was shot to death early in the morning of July 3 on the 5300 block of Ready Avenue was Charlie Stevenson, a 54-year-old African-American man.

On July 6, Baltimore police arrested Terrell Gibson, a 21-year-old African-American man, and charged him with the July 2 murder of Dionay Smith in his apartment on the 1400 block of Argyle Avenue. Smith was the brother of police spokesman T.J. Smith. Gibson was arrested in his home on the 1800 block of Lafayette Avenue. He was charged with attempted murder in 2015 but the case was dropped.

On July 5, Baltimore police arrested Colin Waters, a 46-year-old African-American man, on the 2700 block of Orem Avenue. He is charged with first-degree murder in the March 27 shooting death of Ernest Solomon, a 26-year-old African-American man who was shot while leaving the Rainbow Carryout on the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road. Waters has a long history of arrests in the city, Baltimore County, and Howard County for drug dealing, armed robberies, car jacking, and assaults.

Federal prosecutors on July 6 filed updated charges against Montana Barronette, a 22-year-old African-American man and reputed member of the Black Guerrilla Family. Barronette is charged with six murders: Lamont Randall, shot to death on July 7, 2015 on the 900 block of W. Fayette Street; Gerald Thompson, a 34-year-old African-American man, and Jacqueline Parker, a 53-year-old African-American woman, who were killed on July 5, 2015 in the same place; David Moore, a 24-year-old African-American man, on Nov. 8, 2015; Markee Brown, a 19-year-old African-American man, on April 16, 2016; and Antonio Addison, a 22-year-old African-American man, on May 25, 2016.

Federal prosecutors also charged John "Binkie" Harrison with killing Dominique Harris during a drug robbery on Dec. 28, 2015. Prosecutors also said Terrell Sivels murdered Jamie Hilton-Bey in May of 2010 and killed Brandon Littlejohn with the help of Taurus Tillman in April 2011.

This week: 8

This year: 183