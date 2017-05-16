Murder Ink 5/17/17: 9 murders this week, 127 murders this year

One of this week's victims was a 17-year-old girl who was shot when someone fired into a crowd. Baltimore had 32 fewer murders by this date last year, and 32 fewer in 2015 as well, a year that ended with a record 344 homicides. Baltimore has never had a year with 400 murders. If nothing changes, it could happen this year.

Monday, May 8

4:30 p.m. D'andre Johnson, a 25-year-old African-American man, was near his home on the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue when someone shot him more than once in the body. He died later at Shock Trauma.

7:45 p.m. Charles Gatuthu, a 35-year-old African-American man, was on the 6100 block of Boston Street in O'Donnell Heights when someone shot him multiple times in the head and body. He died shortly thereafter at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Tuesday, May 9

5:52 a.m. Kwame Cheeks, a 29-year-old African-American man, and Michael Duncan, a 37-year-old African-American man, were inside a vehicle on the 2800 block of Lanvale Street when someone shot them both in the head. Police found them "in and around" the vehicle. They were both dead. Cheeks had resided, according to police, on the 2700 block of Fenwick Avenue. Duncan lived on the 1600 block of N. Smallwood Street.

10:10 p.m. Deandre Coleman, a 19-year-old African-American man, was on the 4600 block of Marble Hall Road in New Northwood when someone shot him in the chest. Police found a handgun near him, which they suspect he was carrying when he was shot. Medics took Coleman to a hospital, where he died a short while later. Coleman had lived on the 1700 block of Ingram Road.

Thursday, May 11

6:07 a.m. Police called to the 3900 block of Maine Avenue to check on a person's well-being found a 32-year-old man, who they have not yet publicly identified, who had been shot in the torso. He was dead. Police found a handgun near the man, and say they have reason to believe he was involved in an altercation prior to being shot.

Friday, May 12

4 a.m. Vincent Curtis, a 53-year-old African-American man, was on the 1200 block of Bloomfield Avenue when someone shot him in the chest. He died at Shock Trauma shortly after. Police say Curtis, who lived on the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue, was in an ongoing dispute with another man, and they arrested Brandon Harris, age 34, of the 700 block of St. Dunstans Road, and charged him with the murder.

Sunday, May 14

1 a.m. Dashanae Woodson, a 17-year-old African-American girl, was walking with a group of people on the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road when someone walked up and fired a shot into the crowd, hitting her in the upper body. Medics got Woodson to Sinai Hospital, where she died.

Monday, May 15

12:55 a.m. A 32-year-old man who police have not yet identified publicly was shot multiple times in the upper and lower body while on the 1000 block of Washburn Avenue in Brooklyn. Police responded, and medics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Updates

Police arrested Antonio Melvin, a 24-year-old African-American man, and charged him with the May 20, 2015 murder of Darrell Alston, 26, on the 2400 block of E. Monument Street. Five people were shot in the block that afternoon. Alston, a rapper known as Nazty, was killed in what police said was a "rap beef." As the Sun reported, Melvin was an associate of Young Moose, and City Paper spoke to Melvin about Moose's video for 'Posted' back in a 2014 story.

The Baltimore Police Department announced that it had received the internal investigation of the six police officers who were involved in the death of Freddie Gray in the spring of 2015. The department is reviewing the report, compiled by officers from the Montgomery and Howard County Police Departments, and says it will not release the results because they are personnel records.