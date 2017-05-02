Death By Southwest

Kim Chase, a 52-year-old African-American woman, died on April 20 after collapsing in the Southwest District precinct, where she was brought by officers.

Chase is the second person to die after being hauled into the Southwest in the last three years. In 2014, Tyree Woodson died after officers said he shot himself with a gun he smuggled into the station. Like the death of Woodson, Chase's death raises a number of questions about the practice of bringing detainees to be questioned, or debriefed, in station houses that do not have the kind of protocols and oversight of Central Booking.

"There was no use of force in this case, but just because there was no use of force doesn't mean that I don't have other questions about the entire incident, from A to Z," Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said in a press conference after Chase's collapse but before her death.

Before officers took Chase to the precinct, they let her stop at her home. Davis raised the possibility that it was an act of "humanism" to "allow someone under arrest, someone who you know who is being charged with a failure to appear on an arrest warrant in Southern Maryland" on non-violent charges to retrieve personal effects while awaiting the police transport van.

The vans, Davis pointed out, are equipped with cameras following the death of Freddie Gray. But most of the rooms at a station house are not, and it is often unclear what happens there. And because detectives bring suspects to a station house in the hopes of gaining information, it is often unclear whether or not the person being detained is under arrest or simply being questioned.

Tyree Woodson

When a Warrant Apprehension Task Force (WATF) picked up Tyree Woodson as he left his mother's house on the way to visit his parole office on Aug. 5, 2014, even the various officers involved in the case weren't sure of his status: Was Woodson under arrest? Was Woodson being held for questioning in a case in which he was the victim? Or was he being held for questioning in a case in which he was a suspect?

Meanwhile, Woodson's mother's house was being searched. Woodson had been shot in the foot some days earlier and the police wanted him to ID his shooter—but they had also come to believe that he shot someone in retaliation and were going to search the house for the gun.

According to the Force Incident Team (FIT) report, "Sergeant [Sterling] Price [of WATF] told Mr. Woodson he was being detained for an investigation in Southwest Baltimore. Sergeant Price also stated they told Mr. Woodson he was being detained in relation to his shooting and he was never told he was under arrest."

But one of the detectives investigating the cases, Jeffrey Converse, told investigators he believed "Woodson knew he was under arrest prior to the interview because Mr. Woodson was taken into custody by WATF."

Earl Thompson, another WATF detective, told investigators that he thoroughly searched Woodson.

"Detective Thompson noticed Mr. Woodson was wearing a medical boot, so he tapped the boot without go [sic] inside to prevent causing further injury to Mr. Woodson's wound," the FIT incident report read—without raising the point that it is clear from crime-scene photos that Woodson was not in fact wearing a medical boot of the variety that was shown on local news at the time of the incident—a tall plastic thing—but rather a low-top hospital shoe that slipped over a thick sock.

Later, police would claim he snuck a gun into the station in that shoe.

There is a document that seems to indicate Woodson was mirandized—but, although it has his signature, it has no date or time or any of the other information that is supposed to be filled out.

Police tried to get Woodson to name the person that shot him and his girlfriend about a week earlier. According to police documents obtained through a public information request, detectives Converse and Matthew Pow said he fingered the person who shot him and confessed to shooting him back. They say he confessed to being a member of the Black Guerrilla Family gang and that he said he was scared.

None of it was recorded—although the department's general orders on debriefing interviews make clear that all interviews should be recorded.

Converse and Pow told investigators that they let Woodson go outside to smoke a cigarette after he ID'd the shooter. Both of them later said they noticed that it was weird that he pulled out a cigarette and a lighter, but they didn't think anything of it.

If he had been searched, he should not have had cigarettes, much less a lighter, on his person.

The detectives said they let him call his girlfriend with his cell phone, which also had not been confiscated when he was brought into custody.

And then Detective Pow led him to the bathroom. Pow told investigators that he watched Woodson enter a stall and stood by a window. Then he heard a shot.

A short time later, Officer Dale Mattingly came into the bathroom, secured the scene, and emptied Woodson's pockets, finding money and a knife in addition to cigarettes and the lighter. Mattingly wrote up the report of the incident, which was ruled a suicide.

Mattingly had encountered Woodson before. On Dec. 26, 2012, Mattingly arrested Woodson—claiming that he tried to escape in a car, almost running over officers and repeatedly smashing his car into theirs until it moved out of the way and he could get away. At the trial, in May 2014, four months before Woodson's death, Mattingly did not testify because the state's attorney's office said he had an integrity issue. But Grant McDaniel, the prosecutor, told the judge and Woodson's lawyer that Mattingly had "moved on" and never disclosed the integrity investigation until it came up in a bench conference and he was forced to confess that Mattingly had not moved on.

Woodson had spent more than a year and a half in jail and he was not convicted of any of the charges. And yet, when Woodson was found dead in the precinct, Mattingly wrote the report upon which the narrative of the medical examiner's autopsy report was based—and his integrity in that regard was never questioned.

In his report on Woodson's death, Mattingly said he had pulled up into the parking lot just as he heard a radio call for a medic. But there is no way to know who was in the precinct because, as Wayne Brooks, the department's assistant for legal affairs, informed City Paper, "Members of the BPD on duty do not sign in at the district."