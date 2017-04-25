Murder Ink 4/29/17: 7 murders this week, 101 murder this year

Police made arrests in two homicides this week, including a man who detectives tracked to Vernon, Connecticut. Besides the seven homicides, Kim Doreen Chase, 52, who city police took into custody on April 9 on a Calvert County warrant, died on April 20 at St. Agnes Hospital. She suffered an illness while in custody. Last year at this time there had been 77 murders.

Tuesday, April 18

7:37 p.m. Rominico Roland, a 39-year-old African-American man, was on the 3000 block of Presstman Street when someone shot him. Police say they found him wearing a mask and gloves. He was dead.

Thursday, April 20

1:45 a.m. Lavander Edwards, a 17-year-old African-American boy, was on the 5000 block of Palmer Avenue in Central Park Heights when someone shot him in the upper body. He died soon after at a hospital. He had lived on the 3300 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

Friday, April 21

3:25 p.m. Davante Wilson, a 25-year-old African-American man, was at a home on the 1200 block of Walker Avenue in the Idlewood neighborhood when someone stabbed him. Police found him in the house, unresponsive. He died soon after. The next day, police arrested Ryan Harris, a 21-year-old African-American man, and charged him with murder. Harris was previously convicted for an armed robbery in Baltimore County but was not sentenced to prison, records indicate.

Sunday, April 23

11:39 p.m. A 38-year-old man whose name police have not yet released publicly was on the 300 block of S. Calhoun Street when someone shot him and another man. The 38-year-old man died there, and medics brought the second man to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Monday, April 24

4:34 a.m. A man who police have not yet identified publicly was on the unit block of S. Calvert Street downtown when someone shot him in the upper body. He died at the hospital shortly thereafter.

12:00 p.m. Derrell Smith, then a 23-year-old African-American man, was on the 300 block of E. 21st Street, on August 6, 2007 at about 4:15 p.m., when someone shot him in the upper body. He survived the shooting for a decade, but died on February 2, 2017. On April 24 the Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be complications from the shooting. For that reason, Smith became Baltimore's 100th murder victim of 2017. Aaron Speaks was arrested in 2007 and eventually found guilty of attempted murder for shooting Smith, receiving a 20-year prison sentence.

1:30 p.m. A man who police have not yet identified publicly was on the 2000 block of E. Federal Street in Broadway East when someone shot him in the upper body. Police found him there and medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

UPDATES

Thanks to the Sun's Justin Fenton, the public knows that city police have cleared several murder cases without making any arrests. The case of Tyriece Watson, better known as the rapper Lor Scoota when he was killed last year, was cleared by exception in February, four months after the prime suspect in his murder, Cortez Mitchell, was himself shot to death. Mitchell's murder is still open. Police also quietly closed the 2012 murder of Dewey Hampton, according to Fenton. The prime suspect, Ronald Cornish, was sentenced to life in prison for another murder.

On Friday, April 21, police in Vernon, Connecticut arrested Andrew Nurse, age 28. He will be brought back to Baltimore to face first-degree murder charges in the March 11 death of William Lee Lesane, a 33-year-old African-American man, who was shot in the chest on the 100 block of W. Hamburg Street.