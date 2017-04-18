Murder Ink 4/19/17: 8 murders this week, 94 murders this year

Five murders over Easter weekend. This is not normal.

Tuesday, April 11

10:56 p.m. Tion Singletary, a 22-year-old African-American man, was on the 1200 block of N. Luzerne Avenue when someone shot him in the upper body. He died there. Police say Singletary lived on the 2700 block of Winchester Street.

Thursday, April 13

8:45 p.m. Shaquan Raymone Trusty, a 16-year-old African-American boy, was on the 4000 block of Norfolk Avenue when someone shot him more than once in the body. Medics took him to Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Friday, April 14

10:11 a.m. Victor Lane, a 50-year-old African-American man, was riding a bike on the 3200 block of Wolcott Avenue, about a block from where Trusty died the night before, when someone shot him. A patrol officer heard gunfire, police say a dark colored vehicle was seen leaving the scene. Police suspect it was a domestic dispute. Lane had lived on the 300 block of Bloom Street.

10:40 p.m. Trayvon Chesley, a 22-year-old African-American man, was on the 3900 block of Wabash Avenue when someone shot him in the head and body. He died. Police say Chesley's family members were at the scene. He had resided on the 3200 block of Dorithan Road.

Saturday, April 15

5:45 p.m. Phillip Bradford, a 57-year-old African-American man, was on the 800 block of Bridgeview Road when someone shot him more than once in the body. He died. Police think it was a "robbery gone bad." Bradford had lived on the 2800 block of North Denham Circle, about a half mile from where he was killed.

Sunday, April 16

12:30 a.m. Mario Jones, a 28-year-old African-American man, was on the 1400 block of N. Caroline Street when someone shot him in the head. He died soon after at John Hopkins Hospital. Jones had resided on the 1200 block of E. Federal Street.

12:40 p.m. Michael Wise, a 25-year-old African-American man, was on the 4100 block of 6th Street in the Brooklyn neighborhood when someone shot him multiple times in the body. He died soon after at a hospital. Wise had lived on the block where he died.

3:30 p.m. Shahidah Barnes, a 28-year-old African-American woman, was at her home on the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue when someone shot her more than once in the body. Police say her husband, Deron Deandre Barnes, shot her and forced her into a car, took her to a hospital, and abandoned her there, where police found her about two hours after neighbors heard the gunfire. She died soon after. Barnes was about 20 weeks pregnant with a baby, who also died. Police searched for Deron Barnes until about about 8:30 p.m., when county police found him dead in a parking lot on the 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike. The death was termed "suspicious."

Updates:

The person who was killed on April 9 on the 6100 block of Plantview Way was Darian Watson, a 27-year-old African-American man. He had resided on the 5500 block of Bucknell Road.

The person who was shot to death on April 10 of the 1600 block of North Mount Street was Corey Earl Brown, a 40-year-old African-American man, of the 1600 block of Bruce Court.

On April 15 a warrant squad arrested Tavon Howard, a 24-year-old African-American man, on the 2500 block of Harford Road. Police charged Howard with illegal possession of a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition, and also charged him with the Sept. 2, 2016 murder of 28-year-old Lloyd Tyson on the 6100 block of Shipview Way. Howard was held without bail.

This Week: 8

This Year: 94