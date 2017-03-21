Murder Ink 3/22/17: 11 murders this week, 71 murders this year

After a comparatively light week, Baltimore's killers returned with vigor. There were two double-homicides, one an arson and one a discovery of two decomposing victims. Police arrested one murder suspect and identified another. Seventy-one murders in the first 77 days puts 2017 19 killings ahead of last year, 29 ahead of 2015, and more than double the counts of 2010 and 2011. This is, by far, the deadliest year-to-date City Paper has on record.

Monday, March 13

3:40 p.m. Andrew Jackson, a 30-year-old African-American man, was on the 1500 block of Retreat Street in the Penn North neighborhood when someone shot him in the upper body. He died soon after at a hospital. Police say Jackson resided on the 2000 block of Linden Avenue.

Tuesday, March 14

5 p.m. Police responding to a call about a foul odor on the 2400 block of St. Paul Street found Howard Martin, a 53-year-old African-American man, and Erline Thomas, a 53-year-old African-American woman, dead inside their apartment with obvious signs of trauma to their bodies. They had been murdered.

11:30 p.m. Davon Fair, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 4000 block of White Avenue, where he lived, when someone shot him. Police say a masked gunman tried to rob him and then shot him more than once; they found Fair on the third floor landing of the apartment building. Medics took him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition until he died on March 17.

Wednesday, March 15

12:30 a.m. Montell Pridgett, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when, police say, he got into a fight with another man. The other man shot him in the torso. Pridgett got himself to the emergency room, but died a short time later. He had lived on the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue.

Thursday, March 16

9:50 p.m. Markell Scott, a 19-year-old African-American man, was on the 2700 block of E. Madison Street when someone shot him more than once in the head. He died. Scott had resided on the 3400 block of Elmora Avenue.

Friday, March 17

8:15 p.m. Donya Rigby, a 28-year-old African-American man, was on the 2600 block of W. Fairmount Avenue when someone shot him in the chest more than once. He died soon after at Shock Trauma. He had resided on the unit block of S. Catherine Street. On March 19, police arrested Aaron Daniels, a 24-year-old African-American man, and charged him with the murder.

Saturday, March 18

5:00 a.m. Two teenagers died and six others were injured—one with life-threatening injuries—when a man threw a firebomb into a home on the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue. Shi-Heem Sholto, a 19-year-old African-American man, and Tyrone James, a 17-year-old African-American boy, died in the fire, police said. The six other victims were hospitalized. On Sunday, March 19 police identified Antonio Tyrell Wright, a 26-year-old African-American man, as the suspect. They believe Wright threw two Molotov cocktails into the residence, and they were searching for him at press time.

Sunday, March 19

3:30 p.m. Dashon Houston, a 26-year-old African-American man, was on the 2700 block of The Alameda, where he lived, when someone shot him in the body. He died there. Police are looking for witnesses.

Update:

Terry Wells, a 29-year-old African-American man who died at Mt. Sinai Hospital last September 23, has been added to the murder count in 2017 following an autopsy. Police say Wells was one of three people shot on April 1, 2007. Three suspects, Theodore Spencer, age 30, Dishon Cohen, age 27, and Kevin Davis, age 28, were charged with attempted murder in the case. Spencer got 40 years, with 20 suspended. Cohen got 40 years with 30 suspended. Davis got 30 years with 22 suspended, court records indicate. Police say they are conferring with prosecutors about amending the charges.