Murder Ink 3/8/16: 2 murders this week, 54 murders this year

A week with just two murders, and five days without any, is rare in Baltimore these days. We even had a Saturday with no reported shootings or stabbings. This, in the same week the feds arrested seven city cops on racketeering charges.

Monday, Feb. 27

8:15 p.m. Gerald Long, a 79-year-old Caucasian man, was in his home on the 5600 block of Greenhill Avenue when he got into an argument with his housemate. Police say Timothy Spicer, 51, stabbed Long in the body during an altercation in the house. Long died; Spicer was charged with first degree murder.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

4:10 p.m. Laron Griffin, a 31-year-old African-American man, was on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when someone shot him more than once. He died soon after at a hospital.

Update:

The man stabbed to death on Feb. 27 on the 3600 block of Bowers Avenue was Anthony Griffin, a 26-year-old African-American man.