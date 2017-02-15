Murder Ink 2/5/17: 6 murders this week, 45 murders this year

Police shot an 18-year-old man who had a gun this week, and arrested three people on murder charges. The department also reported seizing 11 guns from eight people, including a man who allegedly fired a gun in a dispute over a parking space, and another man who was allegedly seen with the gun inside the Horseshoe Casino. For all that, six more Baltimoreans were murdered by gunfire and 15 others were shot. The city has not seen this pace of killing for decades, and there is no sign of letup.

Monday, February 6

2:45 p.m. Tyrone Donelson, a 22-year-old African-American man, was near the intersection of Pratt and Carey Streets when someone shot him. He died at a hospital. He lived on the 2500 block of Emmerson Avenue.

Wednesday, February 8

12 p.m. Davon Williams, a 28-year-old African-American man, was on the 1800 block of W. Saratoga Street, about three blocks from his home in the Franklin Square neighborhood, when someone shot him. Medics got him to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead. Police surrounded a nearby home where suspects supposedly had run, and reported a barricade situation. Hours later, after taking several people out of the home, police concluded the barricade action without capturing the suspects.

9:10 p.m. Police found Sherman Carrothers, a 42-year-old African-American man, in the street on the 2800 block of Kirk Avenue across from City College High School. He had been shot in the body, and he died soon after at a hospital. Police believe Carrothers was shot inside a home on the block, and ran outside where police found him.

Thursday, February 9

12:20 a.m. Bryant Beverly, an 18-year-old African-American man, was on the 300 block of Lyndhurst Street in Allendale when assailants chased him into a house and shot him. Police and medics found him inside, and Beverly died at a hospital on February 13.

2:50 p.m. Deontae Bluefort, a 21-year-old African-American man, was on the 200 block of N. Hilton Street near his home in the St. Josephs neighborhood when someone shot him more than once in the body. He died soon after at a hospital.

Sunday, February 12

2:50 p.m. Sir Moodie, a 27-year-old African-American man, walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds to his body. Police found him there, along with a woman who was shot in the leg. Moodie died. Police at first believed they were both on the 3700 block of W. Belvedere Avenue when they were shot, but later put the incident a block or two south, on the 5100 block of Cordelia Avenue. The victims drove to the hospital, and police found a handgun in their car.

UPDATES:

Police arrested Dallas Evans, a 29-year-old African-American man, and charged him with the January 27 murder of Dontia Akins at the Royal Farms on the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. Evans has faced charges previously for drugs, concealing a deadly weapon, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Police charged Marco Holmes, a 22-year-old African-American man, with the murder of Tonja Chadwick, his girlfriend, whose body police found in a field last week a few days after she went missing. Holmes has previously been convicted of armed robbery and received a 20-year sentence in 2015, but 18 years of that sentence were suspended.

On February 10 police arrested Malik Price, an 18-year-old African-American man, and charged him with the murder of James Hendricks, a 24-year-old African-American man who was shot on the 400 block of Orchard Street on February 2. Two men were shot that night; the other victim survived. Price received probation for firearm possession in January.