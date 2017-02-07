Murder Ink 2/8/17: 7 murders this week, 39 murders this year

Even as the police department announces near-daily gun seizures from convicted felons, the city's rate of murder and violence is peaking, drawing the attention of police and political officials who say their existing plans and policies need time to work. There were 39 murders in the first 37 days of 2017; last year it took 60 days to reach 39 murders. Police officers, now in contract negotiations, are grumbling about overwork and understaffing, a problem the department has acknowledged.

Wednesday, February 1

4:40 p.m. A 21-year-old man, who police have not yet identified publicly, was driving north on the 1700 block of N. Bentalou Street when, according to police, two African-American men open fire on the car with handguns, hitting the man in the head. The man died soon after at Shock Trauma. Police believe the suspects may have been driving a gray Infiniti with out-of-state plates.

4:55 p.m. Across town in Lauraville, Donald Symptom, a 20-year-old man, was on the 4700 block of Hampnett Avenue when someone shot him in the head and body. Police found him there. He died soon after at a hospital. Symptom had resided nearby, on the 5000 block of Morello Road.

Thursday, February 2

1:28 a.m. Jessie Worthen, a 53-year-old African-American man, was in his home on the 3900 block of Pascal Avenue in Curtis Bay when someone knocked on his window. Worthen went to the window and pulled back the curtain to see who it was, and was shot multiple times in the back and torso. He died soon afterward at a hospital.

10:40 p.m. James Hendricks, a 24-year-old African-American man, was on the 3700 block of 7th Street, in Brooklyn, when someone shot him and a 43-year-old man who was with him. Hendricks was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died the next day. The other man, who was shot in the leg, is expected to survive. Witnesses saw two African-American men running into an alley off 7th Street right after the shooting, police say.

Friday, February 3

2:30 p.m. Police announced they had found the body of Tonja Chadwick, a 20-year-old African-American woman who had been missing since January 28, in a southwest Baltimore park called Daisy Field. Police were looking for Chadwick's boyfriend, Marco Jamal Holmes, 22, who they say was the last person to see her alive after she left her aunt's house in Belair-Edison. Police say they believe Chadwick was killed in her apartment nearby before her body was dumped across town. She had a four-year-old son and planned to become a nurse.

7:45 p.m. Lawrence Jones, a 25-year-old African-American man, was on the 2600 block of Ulman Avenue, in the Park Circle neighborhood, when someone shot him in the head and chest. He died shortly afterward at a hospital. Police say Jones lived on the 400 block of Tucker Court.

Sunday, February 5

4:55 p.m. Dominic Marshall, a 21-year-old African-American man, was on the 2400 block of Hollins Ferry Road when someone shot him in the head and body. He died at a hospital. Police say Marshall resided on the 2400 block of Kermit Court.

UPDATES

Police arrested Curtis Robinson, a 30-year-old African-American man, on a warrant on January 30. He is charged with first degree murder in the Oct. 19, 2016 death of Shannon Butler, a 29-year-old African-American man.

On February 1, police arrested Randy Case, 37, and Jermain Doggett, 35, and charged both with murder in the January 29 stabbing death of Darrell Webb, a 22-year-old African-American man, on the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue.

