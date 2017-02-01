Murder Ink 2/1/17: 12 murders this week, 32 murders this year

This is some kind of record. Pray for the victims and their loved ones.

Tuesday, January 17

2:27 p.m. Aurelio Rios-Rodriguez, a 26-year-old Hispanic man, was on the 3600 block of Mount Pleasant Avenue in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood, lying on the sidewalk with blood dripping from his nose. Police and medics found him there, and he was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died on January 23. An autopsy, completed on January 26, concluded that Rios-Rodriguez was killed by blunt-force trauma to his head. He was murdered.

Monday, January 23

10:45 a.m. Michelle Mettee, a 34-year-old Caucasian woman, was driving her car when someone shot her. She crashed into another vehicle on the 1400 block of W. Northern Parkway, where police found her, unconscious. They don't know where she was when the bullet hit her. Mettee had lived on the unit block of Stewartstown Road.

7:57 p.m. Sherman Johnson, a 59-year-old African-American man, was near his home on the 3800 block of Oakford Avenue in the Dolfield neighborhood when someone shot him more than once. He died.

Tuesday, January 24

2:11 p.m. Kelvin Armstead, a 34-year-old African-American man, was on the 3900 block of Kenyon Avenue when someone shot him more than once. Medics took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died shortly after. Armstead had resided on the 1200 block of Glen Haven Road.

4:40 p.m. Stephanie Hullihen, a 30-year-old Caucasian woman who resided on the 1000 block of Beechdale Avenue in Rosedale, in Baltimore County, was on the 2100 block of E. Federal Street when someone shot her multiple times. Medics got her to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she died.

Wednesday, January 25

3:15 p.m. Lennell Reece, a 27-year-old African-American man, was driving his Honda Accord on the 2200 block of E. Preston Street when someone shot him more than once. He crashed the car into a Dodge pickup, injuring the driver of the truck. Both he and Reece were taken to a hospital, where Reece died. He had lived on the 4000 block of Wilsby Avenue.

8:00 p.m. Marvin Odell, a 31-year-old African-American man, was on the 100 block of S. Conkling Street when someone shot him more than once. Police found him there, medics took him to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Medical Center, and he died. Odell had resided on the 2500 block of Chase Street.

Thursday, January 26

12:55 p.m. Raheem Payne, a 22-year-old African-American man, was on the 5000 block of Queensberry Avenue, where he lived, in Central Park Heights, when someone shot him in the head. He died soon after at a hospital.

Friday, January 27

7:39 p.m. Dontia Akins, a 33-year-old African-American man, was on the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard in Carroll Park when someone shot him. A police officer who heard the shots stopped a car that was speeding away and detained the occupants for questioning. Akins died soon after at Shock Trauma. He had resided on the 1200 block of W. Cross Street.

Saturday, January 28

10:42 p.m. A police officer patrolling the 1900 block of N. Monroe Street found Maryus Smith Jr., a 31-year-old African-American man, lying on the ground. He had been shot. A medic got him to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead. Smith had resided on the 1900 block of Walbrook Avenue.

11:07 p.m. Donnell Delbridge, a 25-year-old African-American man, was on the 3400 block of S. Hanover Street when someone shot him multiple times. He died soon after at Shock Trauma. Police say Delbridge lived on the street.

Sunday, January 29

4:56 p.m. Darrell Webb, a 22-year-old African-American man, was on the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue, in the Barclay neighborhood, when someone stabbed him more than once. Police were initially told it was a shooting. Medics took Webb to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died shortly after. Police say Webb lived on the 300 block of N. Caroline Street.

UPDATES

The man who was killed on the 3000 block of E. Biddle Street on January 22 was Antonio Paesch, a 24-year-old Caucasian man, who resided on the 6300 block of Boston Street.

Police arrested suspects in two murders last week. Jamar Hinton, 33, was arrested on the 400 block of E. Preston Street on January 20. He is charged with shooting Chris Pennington, a 32-year-old African-American man, on January 9 on the 2400 block of W. Baltimore Street.

Police arrested James Arthur Chavis, 33, on January 26, and charged him with the January 22 stabbing death of Oscar Acevedo, a 24-year-old Hispanic man, on the 2000 block of Fleet Street.