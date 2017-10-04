Nov. 3-5

You already know, don't you? One of the best collections of bands in Baltimore, all put together by Dana Murphy of Unregistered Nurse, now in its sixth year. This year, U+N features a few City Paper favorites including Post Pink (City Paper's Best Band of 2016: "It’s kind of incredible what the band can do on a song in under two minutes," we wrote), Joe Biden (handed the award for Best ACAB Rock in this year's Best Of: "Baltimore foursome Joe Biden make lumbering, menacing ‘fuck the police’-powered hardcore," we wrote), and Natural Velvet, who we've been writing about excitedly for years now—most recently after they covered Britney Spears 'Gimme More' and made it more delightfully dead-eyed—along with Waxahatchee, Girlpool, Ought, Palm, Give, and Lily and Horn Horse. Just one of the city's best things. 7 p.m., The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., (410) 662-0069, theottobar.com, $20-$30. (Brandon Soderberg)