The Year in Photos

We're not gonna lie, we're happy to see the tail end of 2016. This particularly tumultuous year began with a massive snow dump in the city that stranded residents and threatened the city's homeless with frigid temperatures. It ended on a similarly bleak note, with Donald Trump preparing to move into the White House. Throughout the year, City Paper photographers covered it all.

For the first time, we ventured out of the city to follow the O's to spring training in Sarasota, FL, brought heartbreaking images back from the shootings in Orlando and Dallas, and traveled to both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions to report on the seismic political shifts taking place in the country. At home, we watched as former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon conceded to State Senator Catherine Pugh, the new mayor of Baltimore City. Our photographers were there as the local community mourned the victims in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting and slain rapper Lor Scoota, who was gunned down in June. We followed Baltimore's FORCE collective as its members created the Monument Quilt, which was laid out at Charles and North.

City Paper photographers and freelancers also produced moving photo essays chronicling everything from Baltimore's tragic heroin trail to Poly's incredible high school basketball team. We welcomed a new food photographer and kept up with the speed of the city's ever expanding nightlife scene. With bright spots like the return of Fields Fest overshadowed by a depressing year of surprise election results and shootings, we're happy to say "goodbye" to 2016 and look forward to a hopefully better 2017. Either way, our photographers will be there. (J.M. Giordano)