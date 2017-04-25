The Travel Issue
City Paper's Travel Issue
-
Dear Green Place: The many connections between Glasgow and Baltimore
"Play fortresses/ of brick and bric-a-brac spill out some ash./ Four storeys have no windows left to smash,/ but in the fifth a chipped sill buttresses/ mother and daughter the last mistresses/ of that black block condemned to stand, not crash."- Edwin Morgan, "Glasgow Sonnets" Baltimore, Maryland...
-
Forgive Us For Our Trespasses: Restricted protest and property rights at Standing Rock strikes a chord in Baltimore
The trespassing arrests of Dakota Access Pipeline protesters in and around the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota remind me of how African-Americans are levied with the same type of charges in urban public housing projects throughout the country. An eerie similarity exists between the way...
-
Field Tripping: Coal Mining
Big field trip news this week: I got to go to Scranton, Pa. and learn all about coal. It was amazing and I can't wait to go back. Central Pennsylvania is the world capitol of anthracite coal. Before this trip I thought there was just "coal" and "things that steal jobs from coal." Turns out there...
-
I'm From West Baltimore—I Can Live Anywhere
I got my passport the summer before my junior year at Baltimore City College High School. Studying a foreign language was mandatory after completing ninth grade Latin. I chose Spanish because my dad was from the Bronx and after his death, I became obsessed with creating a persona for him and thus...
-
Travel To Toke: How to indulge out-of-state and overseas
In 2011, the great writer John Jeremiah Sullivan wrote an essay for the New York Times Magazine about, among other things, sneaking away with his old buddy to smoke a joint while shepherding their families through Disney World. His friend had found a forum with a "fiend's guide to Disney World....