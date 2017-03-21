The Pets Issue
Sheltered Pets: Unwanted animals find a new home with some help from BARCS
Cutie, an 11-year-old black, orange, and white cat relaxing in a large Purina cheddar cheeseburger-flavor food box slowly flips her tail back and forth while the intake staff member at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) asks his owner why she was being brought in. Dan, a tall older...
Field Guide: The Drawing Zoo brings exotic animals to the classroom
Brittany Roger walks into a third grade classroom at Furman L. Templeton Elementary School with a huge, heavy-duty, laundry-bag-like sack. The kids all want to know what's in that bag, but all she'll tell them as they file into the room is that it holds a few animals, and that instead of their...
Sketch of a Dog: 16 Digressions About a Semi-Tragic Chesapeake Bay Retriever
1. The details that led to me having a dog—now an almost five year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever whose name is Bernie—are too sad, lame, and personal to detail here, but just know that Bernie has endless health problems; the guy who gave him to me died of a bath salts overdose; and Bernie has lived...
Field Tripping: Cat Lady-ing
The City Paper editors sent me an email last week: "We're doing an issue on pets. Any chance you could write a column about your cats?" Oh, so you want 1,000 words on my cats, I thought. ONLY ONE THOUSAND??? Tough sell, but I'll see what I can do! You see, I love my cats. I have two of them, grown...
Hello Kitty: A dog person moves in with a cat
The Weigels are a dog family generally and a cocker spaniel one specifically. After years of telling me and my sisters they wouldn't get a dog, my parents brought home Goldie, an older cocker whose coat was more ginger than bullion, in 1994. Goldie came to our house from a family that had a bigger...
Origin Stories: How Fritz and Stockholm came to us
Rescue Dog He was just a pup. A ball of black fur, hardly bigger than my hand. But he knew his way around Kabul, and way better than we did. "No time to explain—get in the car," he barked, pulling up in an ancient MG. We hadn't much choice. It was Jan. 22, 2008. I and my compatriots—two Red Crescent...
Dog Eat Dog: Two food spots for dog lovers
In honor of this year's Pets Issue, we wanted to highlight a few of Baltimore's dog-themed and dog-friendly eating spots. Bone appetit! (Sorry) Kooper's Chowhound Burger Wagon, (410) 563-5423, brgrwagon.com Thursday is Koopers Day at City Paper, The Sun, the Transit Administration, and elsewhere...