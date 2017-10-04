Nov. 16

Paws down, “The Lion King” is the best movie Disney has ever made. ‘Hakuna Matata,’ ‘Circle of Life,’ and ‘I Just Can't Wait To Be King’ are all bangers. The movie sends you through a whirlwind of emotions and balances—love, humor, sadness, betrayal, guilt, support, death, suffering, and redemption in a story that can make grandmuvas and their grandchildren cry at its flawless execution. Rafiki. When you think of hornbills unique to Africa and Asia, you think of Zazu. “The Lion King” offered the adages needed in a child's early development for a generation of children just before the internet boom. Four years after the film’s 1994 release, “The Lion King” has joined and surpassed the likes of “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Wicked,” becoming the highest grossing Broadway show marked by beautiful choreography and costumes. The only debate that can be waged here is whether the film or the show is better—all of it is a matter of personal choice, and every point touched upon adds to “The Lion King's” rule. Through Dec. 10, Hippodrome Theater, 12 N. Eutaw St., (410) 837-7400, france-merrickpac.com, $81-$629. (Reginald Thomas II)