"Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D"

Oct. 18, 22, 23, and 24

The "Terminator" movies are now a franchise with a parade of sequels and a forthcoming reboot due for 2019. The first of these sequels, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," released in 1991, felt more like a natural continuation of the story instead of a cynical cash grab, even though it flipped the original totally on its head by making the killer robot sent from the future (Arnold Schwarzenegger) into a hero. Really, it's kind of a buddy pic—one with intense violence, mind you—that has a young John Connor (Edward Furlong), the future savior of mankind, teaching this robot about humanity and culture. "Hasta la vista, baby" was a Spanish-language cultural crossover phenomenon on par with Bart Simpson's "¡Ay, caramba!" in the early '90s. Earlier this year a 3D cut of the movie was released, and the only change director James Cameron made was to fix a minor error that always bugged him. T-2 is in many ways better than the original, and it's totally worth revisiting for this short run at the Senator. The Senator Theatre, 5904 York Road, (410) 323-4424, thesenatortheatre.com, $9-$12. (Brandon Weigel)