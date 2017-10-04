Nov. 1

Last year, New Brunswick-based punx/screamers Screaming Females played to a packed and exuberant crowd at Windup Space and the next morning there was a picture on the band’s Instagram of someone’s extremely gnarly, bloody, fucked up fingertips—presumably guitarist/singer Marissa Paternoster’s, because that woman was literally shredding it that night. Screaming Females also just put out a new single, ‘Black Moon,’ a rollicking badboy apocalypse song, and it’s their last night of tour—so it’ll probably be another rager of a show. Also playing are Oakland-based dystopian punks Street Eaters, plus locals: the sweet and catchy-sincere Outer Spaces along with Purrer (full disclosure, Purrer’s Amanda Glasser is a friend of mine), which sounds noisy and distorted with a spurt of Helium while kinda playing up “Dookie”-era Green Day but is totally its own thing. Everyone here puts on a really good show, by the way, so get to this gig early. 8 p.m., Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St., (410) 244-0899, themetrogallery.net, $12-$14. (Rebekah Kirkman)