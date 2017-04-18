Product Reviews
Weed products and weed strains reviewed by CP weed critics Brandon Soderberg and Baynard Woods.
Jack Herer, a popular medicinal strain that's great for managing physical pain
I picked up some Jack Herer, a very popular medicinal strain, and smoked with a focus on managing physical pain rather than issues tied to anxiety, depression, and stress, which is why I usually smoke. Jack Herer—named after a noted cannabis activist—cleanly balances a mind and body high (both...
Romulan, medicinal marijuana that'll make you feel like you snorted heroin
A powerful, well-known strain of medicinal marijuana—which is, yes, named after a race of aliens from Star Trek—has more of a painkiller high than a weed high. And along with helping with physical pain, it's useful for relieving anxiety and increasing appetite and just generally pulling one out...
Berry White offers a nice uplifting but not paranoia-inducing high
Last year, I was staying in Exarchia, Greece which has become something of an autonomous zone when it comes to smoking. It is the coolest neighborhood I've ever seen, with dozens of bookstores and record stores and street art everywhere. And at night, groups of young people gather on the square...
OG Diesel, a maximalist mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush will knock you the fuck out
Lots of dealers have taken to selling mixes and weed hybrids lately. I have taken to calling this kind of experimentation with weed, this mixing and matching and mashing-up of strains, "weed maximalism." It dovetails with maximalism in the artistic sense—a response to there being too much. It makes...
Girl Scout Cookies' blurry-brained high is ideal for edibles
Girl Scout Cookies is a rather infamous hybrid of OG Kush and Durban Poison (and, some say, a few other types) and as such offers up a blurry-brained high so mileage may vary. When you smoke Girl Scout Cookies, it's more like Romulan and brings with it a stringy, opiate-esque high. But if you can...
Bombshell, pain-relieving hash for after you get a vasectomy
I wrote this after a minor but rather painful medical experience: a vasectomy. Before I got the snip, the doctor wrote me a prescription for Tylenol with codeine. I didn't want it because I didn't want the Tylenol—hard on the liver—so they agreed to give me a prescription for pure codeine, which...
Countdown to 4/20: Orange Zest Awakening Mints—5 mg of THC that tastes like citrus and looks like birth control pills
I was recently in Denver for a conference and talked to several people who don't normally smoke but were going to go buy some edibles to try...
Countdown To 4/20: The California Honey Disposable Vape Pen gives you a glimpse into the future of weed
There is a dude in Barcelona who goes by Nicholas Trainerbees who raises bees that make honey from weed. We happened to be at a place when...
Countdown to 4/20: Lemon OG Kush, good starter weed for the teen in your life who sees through D.A.R.E.
In an ideal world, or at least one where weed is straight-up, full-stop legal and Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III's little...
Countdown To 4/20: Double Dream, the Grateful Dead "Shakedown Street" of weed
The douchey spectre of Green Crack looms large right now, at least around these parts. Lots of people consider Double Dream an analogue to...