Product Reviews

  • Jack Herer, a popular medicinal strain that's great for managing physical pain
    I picked up some Jack Herer, a very popular medicinal strain, and smoked with a focus on managing physical pain rather than issues tied to anxiety, depression, and stress, which is why I usually smoke. Jack Herer—named after a noted cannabis activist—cleanly balances a mind and body high (both...

  • Romulan, medicinal marijuana that'll make you feel like you snorted heroin
    A powerful, well-known strain of medicinal marijuana—which is, yes, named after a race of aliens from Star Trek—has more of a painkiller high than a weed high. And along with helping with physical pain, it's useful for relieving anxiety and increasing appetite and just generally pulling one out...

  • Berry White offers a nice uplifting but not paranoia-inducing high
    Last year, I was staying in Exarchia, Greece which has become something of an autonomous zone when it comes to smoking. It is the coolest neighborhood I've ever seen, with dozens of bookstores and record stores and street art everywhere. And at night, groups of young people gather on the square...

  • OG Diesel, a maximalist mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush will knock you the fuck out
    Lots of dealers have taken to selling mixes and weed hybrids lately. I have taken to calling this kind of experimentation with weed, this mixing and matching and mashing-up of strains, "weed maximalism." It dovetails with maximalism in the artistic sense—a response to there being too much. It makes...

  • Girl Scout Cookies' blurry-brained high is ideal for edibles
    Girl Scout Cookies is a rather infamous hybrid of OG Kush and Durban Poison (and, some say, a few other types) and as such offers up a blurry-brained high so mileage may vary. When you smoke Girl Scout Cookies, it's more like Romulan and brings with it a stringy, opiate-esque high. But if you can...

