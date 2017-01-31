On Parenting
'War and Peace,' Interrupted
"How original," my sarcastic 12-year-old son Zack says, when I tell him that I'm writing about 9/11—and what it means for the kids who grew up in the shadow of that tragedy, the ensuing wars, the fear of terrorism. I try to explain that sometimes "unoriginal" topics merit examination, forming as...
All Day: City Paper's Lisa Snowden-McCray and poet Tariq Touré talk parenting
Parenting is a jumble of love, frustration, pain, beauty, and more. It can be overwhelming. I've been in the game almost nine years now, and talking to other parents about their own takes on raising small humans is one of the things that has always helped me. The stories I get are usually hilarious,...
City Paper writers recommend a few kid movie favorites
"Heavyweights" With its clever, nourishing depiction of childhood body positivity, 1995's "Heavyweights" was two decades ahead of its time. Before countless Tumblr blogs devoted to exalting the fat body became du jour on the internet, this sweet, structurally sound family comedy was one of the...