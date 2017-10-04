Nov. 10

It has been a little over four years since the last album from very noisy power-pop duo No Age—2013's "An Object," which many thought didn't rock hard enough and others thought wasn't noisy enough. Both sides were wrong: The whole thing is a really good record about discontent and limits and, oh man, 'I Won't Be Your Generator,' Joy Division 'Transmission' homage and all, is so frustrated and sad and not-all-there, but oh wait, where was I? It's been awhile since we got a record from No Age but that's just fine, because they are also one of the best live guitar bands around and seeing them separate from a new record (and the conceptual baggage it brings) and with full access to all their blunted, SST Records-ish, loud-quiet-loud bangers ('Neck Escaper'! 'Eraser'! 'Glitter'! 'Fever Dreaming'!) will be enough. See No Age here with Escapism and Permanent Waves. 8 p.m., Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St., (410) 244-0899, themetrogallery.net, $10-$12. (Brandon Soderberg)