New Found Glory: 20 Years of Pop Punk

Oct. 27

One of pop punk’s rallying cries is a rather protective stance that the genre must be defended. And in a way, that makes sense: The genre has never been taken seriously by critics and the angsty lyrics are now being sung by dudes pushing 40 (note that this is a 20th anniversary tour). And there are some fans who outgrew their pop punk days, including yours truly. But sometimes it’s fun to throw yourself back into the fray for the hell of it, as I did when I went with my pop-punk-loving friend to see Bouncing Souls, Off With Their Heads, and Masked Intruder at Baltimore Soundstage late last year. I didn’t really know much about them going into the show. New Found Glory, however, is a different story. Something about ‘Hit or Miss,’ a song about blowing your chances with a crush, and the rest of the band’s self-titled 2000 album appealed to the hormonal brain of a certain high school sophomore. The band will be playing that album and “Not Without A Fight” in their entireties at this show. When we get older, we’re supposed to put away childish things, but sometimes that’s no fun. 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place, (410) 244-0057, baltimoresoundstage.com, $25 advance, $30 at the door. (Brandon Weigel)