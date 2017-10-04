“Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play”

Nov. 30

“The Simpsons” feels oddly at home in small theater—those who saw the Acme Corporation’s “Stranger Kindness,” City Paper’s Best Play this year, will remember the tiny TV screen looping the episode “A Streetcar Named Marge” as the actors performed the characters of Tennessee Williams’ play while reciting a scramble of canonical texts in place of the original script. In this case, the Springfield family served as a set detail, but its presence helped in the meta-play’s efforts to reconfigure language and collapse archetype. In Cohesion Theatre’s next production, the animated series reemerges after everything has already collapsed. Following a radioactive catastrophe caused by the nationwide failure of nuclear power plants (Homer’s fault, perhaps?), a group of survivors seek refuge in the woods and decide to entertain themselves by recounting an episode of “The Simpsons.” As the real-life apocalypse feels increasingly imminent, this kind of exercise in uncovering culture after it’s gone seems useful, no? Through Dec. 17, Cohesion Theatre at The Fallout Shelter, 923 S. East Ave., cohesiontheatre.org, $20-$15. (Maura Callahan)