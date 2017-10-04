“Look and See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry”

Nov. 9

America’s greatest living philosopher is an ancient farmer and poet who advocates for small-c, no-buck, slow, steady, and fully-personal community development of the kind that used to be Standard Issue and is now nowhere. You’ve heard Wendell Berry’s name but perhaps never read any of his books, 47 and counting (32 of which have appeared since 1990, the work of a mature and gentle and profoundly agitated man), and so here’s a movie that attempts to distill Berry’s quiet, complex, pro-agrarian, militantly humble ways of seeing and being down to their pure essence. Can’t be done, of course. Berry is an expert in soil, the English language, and logic, centering sustainable natural existence from the smallest village to the grandest scale. He is the anti-money, anti-war, anti-stupid, anti-selfie grandfather you’d hope to emulate if you could ever imagine such a thing would even be possible when you get to be 83—if you get there. So to fully dig Wendell Berry, you’d have to sit still for more than 83 minutes. But it’s a good start. 9 p.m., The Charles, 1711 N. Charles St., (410) 727-3456, thecharles.com, $11. (Edward Ericson Jr.)