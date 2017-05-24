What Happened to Tyree Woodson? An in-custody death nearly three years ago raises more concerns about the police department's ability to investigate itself By Baynard Woods



Intro When a man was found dead in a police bathroom, authorities said he was a dangerous attempted murderer. But the facts didn't seem to add up.

Chapter 1 “Eight years before my son was ever shot, police threatened him. Southwest District cops threatened him,” Tyree Woodon's mother said.

Chapter 2 Offc. Mattingly arrested Woodson Dec. 26, 2012, alleging that Woodson tried to run over officers and smashed into their car as he fled.

Chapter 3 At trial, the prosecutor said Mattingly had "moved on" and could not testify but it came out SAO was concerned with his "integrity issues."

Chapter 4 After Woodson was cleared of all charges, he and his fiancee got shot. Police said Woodson shot the assailant, his cousin, in retaliation.

Chapter 5 Woodson was again arrested, wearing a medical shoe, in which he was supposed to have concealed a gun from officers who searched him.

Chapter 6 Police brought Woodson to the Southwest precinct where, they say, he shot himself in the bathroom. Officer Mattingly wrote the report.

Chapter 7 The police investigation into Woodson's death left many questions unanswered. His mother and fiancee still wonder what happened to him.

Documents The complete file given to Baynard Woods by the Baltimore Police via MPIA

This article is published in partnership with Democracy In Crisis.