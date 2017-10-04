Front Room: Njideka Akunyili Crosby

Oct. 25

Nigerian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby is well-known for her large-scale, mixed media collage works and paintings featuring interiors and people in them that feel like memories a la Mamma Andersson or Edouard Vuillard—though sometimes her spaces are hauntingly devoid of people too. By incorporating personal fabrics and patterns that belong to family members and referencing family photos (which the artist has said in interviews are all housed in one single photo album), Akunyili Crosby is able to expand on what seems like a limited personal archive—to make it actually larger by addition while asserting her place in the trajectory of art/image-making. Her show of new works on display in the BMA’s Front Room muses over her migration from Nigeria to the U.S. and her relationships to family and people in the country in which she was born and the country she now calls home. Through March 18, 2018, Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, (443) 573-1700, artbma.org, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)