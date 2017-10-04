Free Thursdays: "195 Lewis"

Nov. 19

This web series about a young black queer couple in Bed-Stuy has been premiering the first five episodes around the country, glowing and vibrating with the energy of a lot of the best recent comedy-dramas unabashedly for right now such as "Tangerine," "Broad City," "Chewing Gum," "Spring Breakers," and "Insecure." The trailer pounds with a remixed and fucked-with sample of The Ronettes 'Be My Baby', putting the series in conversation with another slab of New York realism and bursting emotion—Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets,” which the show shares a certain energy with, while leaving, as you'd imagine, all its angry white boy bro-rage behind. At its core, “195 Lewis” is a quiet, sensitive character study that should recall works such as "Pariah" or "Watermelon Woman," which the presenters of "195 Lewis," the Balti Gurls, screened at the Crown a couple years back. 7 p.m., The Parkway Theater, 5 W. North Ave., mdfilmfest.com, free. (Brandon Soderberg)