“Crossing Borders: Mexican Modernist Prints”

The first (and only) Mexican Soviet was a special time. Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, Leon Trotsky, and Jose Clemente Orozco swanned about, fighting and fucking, getting drunk, plotting, getting killed (in Trotsky’s case) and making art that transported the nascent USSR’s muscular propaganda posters to an ancient place of color and vibrant soul. In retrospect, with or without its political context, it was a spectacular movement of art and humanity, marrying stunning heroic monumentalism with the supple and indomitable human form. Now the Baltimore Museum of Art presents its first-ever exhibition highlighting its rarely shown prints from this time and place. Rivera, Orozco, and David Alfaro Siqueiros are centered here as the leading proponents of Mexican modernism and muralism. Orozco’s U.S. murals changed public art forever here, a decade before Rivera had his famous dustup at Rockefeller Center. All believed that art and politics were intertwined, but their respective politics—and art—differed just enough to keep things very, very interesting for a long time. Through March 11, 2018, Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, (443) 537-1700, artbma.org, free. (Edward Ericson Jr.)