City Paper's Summer 2017 Events From Festivals to the Fourth of July

May

Balticon 51. Eric Flint, creator of the 1632 universe, is this year’s guest of honor at the annual convention hosted by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society. The weekend-long event features panels, exhibitors, film screenings, and all things sci-fi and fantasy. May 26-29, Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel, 202 E. Pratt St., balticon.org, $75 for adult weekend pass (daily prices vary).

Brew At The Zoo. Help raise funs for the Maryland Zoo while enjoying unlimited sampling of more than 80 beers alongside vendors, live music, and plenty of animals. May 27 and 28, 1-7 p.m., The Maryland Zoo, 1 Safari Place, marylandzoo.org, $50-$55 ($10 off for members).

SoWeBo Arts and Music Festival. To The Moon, Troll Tribe, Pasadena, Rasha Jay, and other musicians play across three stages surrounded by art and craft vendors, kids’ activities, food and drink, and a salon-style art show. May 28, noon-8 p.m., 1100 block of Hollins Street, soweboarts.org/festival.html, free.

June

Boundary Block Party. No Boundaries Coalition and Jubilee Arts Baltimore host the 10th annual West Baltimore block party with the Twilighters Marching Band among other live entertainers, fresh produce for sale, a community resource fair, food vendors, art activities, and more. June 3, 1-4 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue Triangle Park, corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Presstman Street, jubileeartsbaltimore.org, free.

Philippine Festival. Celebrate Filipino culture with music, arts and crafts, games, and cultural presentations, and a Santacruzan procession. June 3, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, (443) 812-3241, katipunan.org, $3-$5 (free for kids under 12).

Taste of 3 Cities Food Truck Fest. Bond St. District and Elikeh headline an all-day festival highlighting top food trucks—don’t forget to cast your vote for your favorite. June 3, noon-9 p.m., Patterson Park, corner of Linwood and Eastern Avenues, tasteof3cities.com, $15.

Charles Village Festival. The neighborhood festival returns with food and craft vendors, games, a 5k race and 1k kids’ run, a garden walk, and live music from Brooks Long and The Mad Dog No Good and Lafayette Gilchrist Featuring New Volcanoes, among others. June 3 and 4, Wyman Park Dell, Charles and 29th streets, charlesvillagefestival.net, free.

Great Grapes Wine and Food Festival. Sample over 220 Maryland wines from 25-plus wineries and enjoy live music, cooking demos, arts and crafts, food, and a free kids area. June 3 and 4, noon-6 p.m., Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Road, Hunt Valley, uncorkthefun.com/hunt-valley-maryland, $22-$56.

Federal Hill Jazz and Blues Festival. Local jazz and blues favorites play at this free outdoor festival alongside 80-plus food and craft vendors. June 4, noon-7 p.m., S. Charles Street between West and Hamburg streets, fedhill.org, free.

St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival. Revel in all things Greek including souvlaki and gyros, baklava, wine, dance performances, live music, and much more. June 8-11, GreekTown Square and Events Center, 701 S. Ponca St., (410) 633-5020, greekfolkfestival.org, free.

Feast of St. Anthony Italian Festival. A Little Italy tradition since 1904, the annual celebration of St. Anthony features Italian grub, wine, art vendors, chef demonstrations, a bocce tournament, a sausage-eating contest, a street procession, and more. June 10, noon-8 p.m.; June 11, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Exeter and Stiles streets, (410) 675-7275, promotioncenterforlittleitaly.org, $1 donation.

Maryland Traditions Folklife Festival. Experience Native American round dancing, Baltimore jazz, Beijing opera, and many other cultural traditions. June 10, noon-7 p.m., Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-1651, creativealliance.org, free.

Vegan Food Festival. Thrive Baltimore hosts an afternoon showcasing vegan food from 15 local vendors. Carnivores: Don’t knock it till you try it. June 10, noon-5 p.m., Thrive Baltimore, 6 E. Lafayette Ave., facebook.com/ThriveBmore, free admission.

HONfest. Hairspray and feather boas fill The Avenue once again. Celebrate one of Baltimore’s most famous mascots with food and craft vendors, live music, bourbon tastings, a pop-up art gallery, and the Baltimore’s Best Hon Contest. June 10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; June 11, noon-6 p.m.; 36th Street between Falls Road and Chestnut Avenue, honfest.net, free.

Baltimore Wine Fest. Try over 160 different wines while indulging in gourmet food, live music, wine seminars, and chef demonstrations. A portion of the proceeds goes to local non-profits. Noon-7 p.m., Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St., baltimorewinefest.com, $10-$95.

Baltimore Pride 2017. The city’s LGBTQ community and allies celebrate all things queer with a parade, high heeled race, block party, and festival. Parade on June 17 along N. Charles Street between E. Lafayette Avenue and W. Madison Street; festival on June 18 at Druid Hill Park, 2600 Madison Ave., baltimorepride.org, free.

Chesapeake Crab and Beer Festival. Feast on Maryland’s favorite crustacean alongside live music, arts and crafts, and activities for the kids. June 24, session one 11 a.m.-3 p.m., session two 5-9 p.m., Rash Field, 201 Key Highway, mdcrabfest.com/baltimore, $29-$95.

Dundalk Heritage Fair. Let’s just say there’s no better time to experience Dundalk at its Dundalkiest. This year’s headliner: Hagerstown hair metal heroes Kix. Whatever you do, don’t miss the karaoke. June 30-July 2, 2717 Playfield St., dundalkheritagefair.com.

Latvian Song & Dance Festival. The festival, which takes place about every five years and moves from city to city, returns to the East Coast for the first time in over three decades, bringing polkas, elaborate choral arrangements, sacred music, chamber music, and more to the Inner Harbor. A rare opportunity. June 30-July 3, Inner Harbor, Pratt and Light streets, latviansongfest2017.com, $20-$125.

July

Baltimore Caribbean Carnival. Our pick last year for “Best Festival” returns with another colorful celebration of island nations. Parade on July 15, noon-5 p.m.; festival July 15, 5-10 p.m. and July 16, noon-9 p.m.; Lake Clifton Park, 2701 St. Lo Drive, baltimorecarnival.com, $10 on Saturday; $20 on Sunday.