City Paper's 2017 Weed Issue
In 2014, City Paper put out our first Weed Issue, tying our coverage specifically to decriminalization in Baltimore. Our larger goal was to stop hiding or hedging what we said when it came to weed, and to not only write about weed openly and honestly, but also as if it were totally normal—which it is (we had also just been bought by The Sun and wanted to see what we could get away with). Plenty has changed since then: Weed is slowly crawling toward legalization in some places and is a bit closer to being totally normalized; weed has morphed into a new potential big business (and typically, legislation has mostly left black growers, distributors, and entrepreneurs behind); last year, paraphernalia got decriminalized in Baltimore; and City Paper has a semi-regular weed column and reviews by yours truly and CP Editor-At-Large Baynard Woods.
Another more recent change: This year’s election and the arrival of the Trump regime means trouble for many people, including anybody who cares about pot and other personal freedoms. In Trump-appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, we have someone who intends to ramp the drug war back up, who once allegedly said he was fine with the KKK until he learned they smoked weed, who recently said that heroin is only slightly worse than weed, who is for states’ rights except when it comes to weed, and who seems intent to pack our prisons again. This motherfucker is crazy and terrible. To vent a little, our cover features a “Pin The Pot on a Prohibitionist” game wherein A.G. can get a taste of the “law and order” he believes in and craves so much—you know, the one that disproportionately arrests African-Americans for drug possession and the one that as has been proven again and again isn’t above things such as planting drugs on people (from the Baltimore DOJ report: “When the patrol officer protested that he had no valid reason to stop the group, the sergeant replied ‘Then make something up.’ This incident is far from anomalous”). At right, you’ll see paper doll disguises for A.G. when he goes undercover looking for all these immoral smokers.
The rest of the issue is full of stories on the future of weed politically and scientifically, plenty of product reviews, stoned theater and music coverage, and tips on making some delicious caramel edibles. Enjoy at your own risk—and look out for Sessions at your next session. (Brandon Soderberg)
Democracy In Crisis: Republican dirty trickster disses square AG Sessions' outdated take on toking
Roger Stone has two bongs shaped like his hero, Richard Nixon. "One's in the shape of his head, the other is kind of more artsy," he said. "They're both very cool but they're a symbol to me that the war on drugs, as waged by Nixon, was a failure. Is a failure." Stone, the famous Republican dirty-trickster...
Don't Bogart That License: How state lawmakers ruin pot in battle over money
We're from the government and we're here to ruin pot. Let's listen to a guy who was awarded a Maryland state license to dispense marijuana last summer but filed a lawsuit against the state, because he missed out on a grower's license—apparently because of a single typo in his application. "What...
Like Fine Wine: Terpenes are what's next for weed
Steve Herrin, a pot farmer in Pueblo, Colorado, who has won two Cannabis Cup prizes, can recall the first time he tasted good pot. As it happens, he says I sold it to him. This was more than 20 years ago in South Carolina, and though I don't recall selling him any, I know exactly what he is talking...
Product Reviews
Weed products and weed strains reviewed by CP weed critics Brandon Soderberg and Baynard Woods.
"The Wiz" On Weed: Reflecting on brains, courage, and heart on a stoned trip to Emerald City by way of Spotlighters Theatre
"The Wiz" kept me from dropping out of college. My sophomore year of school, all of my friends had lost their minds and I was living with a really odd roommate who had a creepy boyfriend, but one day I sat down to watch TV and found Lena Horne singing 'Believe in Yourself.' I started sobbing and...
Bongs Don't Cry, Except When They Do: Wildhoney release a weeded collection of solo tracks for Record Store Day
The Cure was kind of a great "stoner" band. No, it didn't have the guitar-noodling tropes of the '70s bong-rattling rock, nor a '90s grunge baked guitar fuzz and apathy. Robert Smith and the rest of the Cure focused more on Big Emotions: misanthropy, death, loneliness. His weren't just loves, they...
How to make caramel edibles and some cosmic cannabis oil
At this year's Cosmic Cocktail, an attendee handed me a caramel edible that was so potent its smell filled the AVAM elevator as I headed upstairs. It also kept me high for the whole evening. It wasn't only how stoned it got me but the whole presentation—it was wrapped in parchment paper and it...