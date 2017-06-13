City Paper's 2017 Queer Issue
-
Discovering Crystal: Photographer Gioncarlo Valentine remembers Crystal Edmonds, a trans woman killed in 2016
In 2016, 27 transgender people were murdered, making it the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans. Twenty-two of these individuals were trans-identified people of color. Crystal Edmonds was number 22. Growing up in Baltimore, I'd seen Crystal around a few times. Her family and friends...
-
Baltimore Pride headliner and New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia talks Pride, God, and ass-shaking
Big Freedia's voice is steady, strong, and commanding. It is powerful even when she isn't yelling out instructions on how and when to shake your ass in her songs, or showing up in Beyoncé's 'Formation' ("I did not come to play with you hoes," she exclaims as Bey, dressed all in black, nods her...
-
Productive and Destructive: The legacy of radical queer filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder
It's 1981 and Rainer Werner Fassbinder doesn't look well. He's in a cheetah print suit but he wears the sweat dripping off his bullfrog face way better. As the star of Wolf Gremm's baffling sci-fi noir "Kamikaze 89," he's got to run around and bust bad guys as some kind of cyberpunk Sam Spade and,...
-
"Tangerine," an ecstatic odyssey about trans sex workers at the Parkway this week
Like "The Goonies" or Claude McKay's "Home To Harlem," Sean Baker's "Tangerine" is pretty much a frenzied remix of "The Odyssey," though here, a journey-back-to-a-partner tale is bent into a picaresque sprint through Los Angeles with fresh-outta-jail trans woman sex worker Sin-Dee (played by Kitana...
-
"The Mechanic"—like '70s tough guy action bromance as written by Jean Genet
An almost queer'd May-December semi-romance about two tough guy assassins, "The Mechanic" is like '70s action as plotted by Jean Genet. Here Arthur Bishop (Charles Bronson) is a mostly silent and hyper-efficient assassin and Steve McKenna (Jan Michael-Vincent), a younger, less-grizzled cutie who...
-
"The Ornithologist," a groin-first film about Saint Anthony, at the Parkway this week
Nearly half a century after gay Marxist atheist Pier Paolo Pasolini shocked Italy by delivering a version of St. Matthew's Gospel that played the story relatively straight, director Joao Pedro Rodrigues offers a film about another saint, this time Anthony, though it's more in line with Derek Jarman's...
-
Field Tripping: Pride Parading
It's that Pride time of year again, a whole month celebrating The Gays and our insistence that we're here, we're queer, and you should probably be getting used to it by now. I've been celebrating this month since I came out to my friend Liz over a bottle of Boone's Farm in the beginning weeks of...
-
Playful and Persistent: Julius Eastman, Abdu Ali, and the Women's March are all vital to Horse Lords' latest release
On Horse Lords' cover of 'Stay on It,' a composition from noted '70s and '80s New York composer Julius Eastman who innately bridged disco and classical music, drummer Sam Haberman aggrandizes the rhythmic punctuation latent in Eastman while Andrew Bernstein's wailing sax feels like vicarious liberation—the...
-
New and Necessary: G.A.Y. Lounge in Mount Vernon preps for Pride
The sounds of a hammer slamming nails into the frame for a new fancy DJ booth and power saws slicing through wood battle the humping beat of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's 'Relax' at G.A.Y Lounge about a week before Pride and just a couple hours before the new Mount Vernon polyglot queer spot opens...
-
"BootyCandy," the official play of Pride, goes deep into growing up black and gay
The reverend of a black church steps up to the pulpit and reads a letter from members of the congregation complaining about the "perverted" behavior of some of the church's choir boys. The letter alleges the boys have been seen eyeing one another, even kissing, touching. One of those choir boys,...