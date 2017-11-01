City Paper reflections
Current and former staff members of the City Paper reflect on the end of publication in the Nov. 1, 2017 issue.
-
'This isn’t tuna—I don’t want it': Alan Hirsch, a City Paper co-founder, looks back
If the nice Jewish boy from Upper Park Heights had gotten the teaching job at the historic Catholic high school for girls, the paper you are now reading might never have existed. “My interview went great,” Hirsch remembers of his chance to teach English at the Institute of Notre Dame in East Baltimore....
-
Soderberg: 14 digressions about the Baltimore City Paper, which is dead now
The Punishment Begins Tom Breihan and Ray Cummings, two former Baltimore City Paper interns and big deal music writers who liked my amateur music blog, got me a meeting about possibly freelancing for City Paper with Bret McCabe, then the arts editor of the paper, back in 2007. Bret dropped a whole...
-
Giordano: Everything looks worse in black and white
In the early days of City Paper, photography was almost an afterthought, with small, single images—usually a portrait or a photo of a restaurant front—illustrating long stories. Starting with the editorship of Evan Serpick, who published the first online galleries, photography become as important...
-
Ericson: So long, City Paper, and thanks for all the fits
The woman who called to get the hose turned on sticks in my mind. It was a few years ago, during a heat wave. She lived in public housing, and the outside faucets didn’t work. Maintenance had shut them down for some reason. The kids were hot; it was too far from one of the few remaining open public...
-
Weigel: This is the end, beautiful friend
“These used to be the servants’ quarters. The Irony is not lost on us.” That, or something to that effect, was what former City Paper editor Lee Gardner told me as he showed me around the top floor of a grand old house at 812 Park Ave., the paper’s headquarters, after my job interview. It was once...
-
Woods: Don’t Mourn, Organize
When I first moved to Baltimore, my wife and I would walk up Park Avenue and I would point at the brownstone that hosted the old City Paper offices. “I’m going to work there,” I would say. When I finally did, I felt like I had been Babe Ruth calling my home run. I’d grown up on alt-weeklies, buying...
-
Herrick: Commie pot orgy—don’t tell my parents
I started out at City Paper answering phones, a gig I got through the calendar editor at the time, with whom I worked at Video Americain. Once I made my artistic skills known (by doodling on Post-it notes), I was offered a job in the design department under Athena Towery. The job was more Tetris...
-
Callahan: Joy, pain, and nausea
When I tell people who apparently do not read City Paper that I work for City Paper and mostly cover art, I often hear in response something like: “That’s good—we need positive press about Baltimore. It’s not just murder and drugs here.” Because I rarely have the energy or patience to go down that...
-
Towery: A long goodbye to City Paper
When I first moved to Baltimore in 1995, I met Jefferson Jackson Steele at the old punk bar Memory Lane before I was even unpacked. He was working at the City Paper as their staff photographer at the time. He said I should talk to Joe MacLeod because they needed someone to work on the Sizzlin’...
-
GALLERY: Everything looks worse in black and white
City Paper photo editor J.M. Giordano shares four photos from his favorite stories he's worked on.