Charm City Fringe Festival

Nov. 2-12

Some people are able to rapidly binge on art and performance, catching show after show without break for as long as their schedules will allow. Others find that they best experience creative work in moderation, taking time to chew on each piece. For editors and writers of a paper committed to covering a restless, sprawling scene, we tend toward a combination of both approaches—rapid consumption with time to reflect. Festivals like Charm City Fringe allow for imbibing in any capacity; maybe you just want to see one solo play, or a sketch comedy showcase and a couple dance performances, or all of the above plus that weird puppet thing you saw promoted on a particularly striking flier. Among this year’s Fringe lineup: Queer horror raconteur Dandy Darkly going deep on sex, drugs, and religious extremism; Baltimore’s veteran performance troupe Fluid Movement getting spooky on roller skates; BlueShift Dance performing a piece on Baltimore food deserts; percussion act QuaQuaQua creating sound with light; and a comedy called “Smack 'Em In The Snout,” the tagline for which is simply: “Raccoons in human disguise stealing a gay guy's gravy?!” Various times and locations in the Bromo District, charmcityfringe.com, $10 per performance ($27 for three-show pass, $42 for five-show pass, $98 for all-access pass). (Maura Callahan)