Nov. 8, 12, 13, 14

Two decades ago, Nick Gold and Ry Cooder went to Havana and coaxed legends from retirement. Ruben Gonzalez no longer owned a piano, Ibrahim Ferrer was shining shoes, Compay Segundo was 89 years old. Guitarist Eliades Ochoa and singer Omara Portuondo joined Guajiro Mirabal’s trumpet and Orlando “Cachaito” Lopez’s bass for a few days in a small studio, and at the end of it, Cooder said it was the best thing he’d ever done. “It’s the peak, the music that takes care of you and nurtures you,” he said. The result, of course, went pre-Facebook viral, selling eight million copies and counting. Grammy awards came along with a Carnegie Hall show, and Wim Wenders made this whole movie about it. Alas, Segundo, Gonzalez, Cachaito, and Ferrer are all gone now, so “Buena Vista Social Club” is about the closest thing we’ll ever have to that small taste of perfect harmony that came together to move the world back in the summer of ’98. Savor it. The Senator, 5904 York Road, (410) 323-4424, thesenatortheatre.com, $10 (Edward Ericson Jr.)