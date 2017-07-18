Altscape: Some recommended alternative Artscape themes

Putting together the country’s largest free arts festival seems a formidable undertaking to say the least, and hats off to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts for pulling it off year after year. That said, there is room for improvement—case in point, the themes. This year, it’s “Camp Artscape: Adventure Awaits,” and before that, we’ve had outer space, water, international, and the tagline “Join The Movement,” to name a few. In a world of thematic possibilities that lend themselves to potentially unforgettable experiences, that’s some weak sauce. But your alternative weekly is here with a supply of alternative themes to sustain Artscape for decades to come. I’ll take that check now, BOPA. (Maura Callahan)
- Surrealism
- Cages
- Green Mount Cemetery
- Things that go boom
- John Waterslides
- Marxism
- Bondage
- Safety
- Stephanie Rawlings-Blake
- Fyre Festival
- The entire life’s work of David Duchovny
- Things that are slippery
- Club kids
- The performance of gender
- Funny hats
- “Mad Max”
- The art of cruelty
- ™
- Art references in Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album
- Surveillance
- Casinos
- Health care
- Things that are smaller or larger than they should be
- Roman military composts
- Vacation bible school
- Gentrification
- “Saw III”
- Kony 2012
- Flat earthers
- Mystery flavor
- The decline and fall of empires
- Port Covington
- How to say I’m sorry
- Love means never having to say you’re sorry
- Sinkholes
- A post-City Paper Baltimore
- Emotional labor
- “Vibrancy”
- The separation of church and state
- The Schnapp Shop (p. TK)
- Cat tongues
- Audre Lorde
- The Lord
- If Trump hadn’t won the election
- Sinking into the ocean
- “A Room of One’s Own”
- Heaven and Hell
- Bill Gilmore
- Everything but rap and country
- Only rap and country
- Savage Love (p. TK)
- Formerly Baltimore-based companies
- Formerly Baltimore-based bands
- David Attenborough
- 4chan
- Low-budget Super Bowl Halftime
- Silicon
- Ideas stolen from women artists by men
- Alternative facts
- Surgery
- Climate change
- Feudalism
- Russia
- Laundry
- Winter sports
- Water sports
- Toxic masculinity
- “Snakes on a Plane”
- Snakes
- Snake eggs
- Being swallowed whole by a snake
- Snake ghost
- Vans Warped Tour presented by Journeys
- The respiratory system
- Vulnerability
- Florida
- Revisionist history
- #hashtags
- German Expressionist cinema
- The Battle of Gettysburg
- The Upside-Down
- The First Amendment
- Baltimore Link
- Just slip ‘n slides
- Kindergarten
- Baltimore Twitter
- Avril Lavigne death conspiracies
- College course on “The Wire”
- Xanax
- Presidential candidate Martin O’Malley
- Who?
- Social media marketing
- Royal Farms
- Apple
- Everyone tripping wears a uniform
- Scaggsville, Maryland
- Memoir
- Teenagers who were born after 9/11
- The Blair Witch Project
- Police shutting down children’s lemonade and snowball stands
- Half-baked wokeness
- 2016
- The limitations of language
- Good boys
- Richard Spencer getting punched memes
- Brutalist architecture
- Johns Hopkins
- Garlic scapes
- Dear diary . . .
- Emails
- Currency
- Mr. Trash Wheel’s harvest
- Double standards
- It’s a lot
- Early internet randomcore
- The uncanny
- Palindromes
Additional reporting by Moses Hubbard and Rebekah Kirkman