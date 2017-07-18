Altscape: Some recommended alternative Artscape themes

Putting together the country’s largest free arts festival seems a formidable undertaking to say the least, and hats off to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts for pulling it off year after year. That said, there is room for improvement—case in point, the themes. This year, it’s “Camp Artscape: Adventure Awaits,” and before that, we’ve had outer space, water, international, and the tagline “Join The Movement,” to name a few. In a world of thematic possibilities that lend themselves to potentially unforgettable experiences, that’s some weak sauce. But your alternative weekly is here with a supply of alternative themes to sustain Artscape for decades to come. I’ll take that check now, BOPA. (Maura Callahan)

Surrealism

Cages

Green Mount Cemetery

Things that go boom

John Waterslides

Marxism

Bondage

Safety

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake

Fyre Festival

The entire life’s work of David Duchovny

Things that are slippery

Club kids

The performance of gender

Funny hats

“Mad Max”

The art of cruelty

™

Art references in Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album

Surveillance

Casinos

Health care

Things that are smaller or larger than they should be

Roman military composts

Vacation bible school

Gentrification

“Saw III”

Kony 2012

Flat earthers

Mystery flavor

The decline and fall of empires

Port Covington

How to say I’m sorry

Love means never having to say you’re sorry

Sinkholes

A post-City Paper Baltimore

Emotional labor

“Vibrancy”

The separation of church and state

The Schnapp Shop (p. TK)

Cat tongues

Audre Lorde

The Lord

If Trump hadn’t won the election

Sinking into the ocean

“A Room of One’s Own”

Heaven and Hell

Bill Gilmore

Everything but rap and country

Only rap and country

Savage Love (p. TK)

Formerly Baltimore-based companies

Formerly Baltimore-based bands

David Attenborough

4chan

Low-budget Super Bowl Halftime

Silicon

Ideas stolen from women artists by men

Alternative facts

Surgery

Climate change

Feudalism

Russia

Laundry

Winter sports

Water sports

Toxic masculinity

“Snakes on a Plane”

Snakes

Snake eggs

Being swallowed whole by a snake

Snake ghost

Vans Warped Tour presented by Journeys

The respiratory system

Vulnerability

Florida

Revisionist history

#hashtags

German Expressionist cinema

The Battle of Gettysburg

The Upside-Down

The First Amendment

Baltimore Link

Just slip ‘n slides

Kindergarten

Baltimore Twitter

Avril Lavigne death conspiracies

College course on “The Wire”

Xanax

Presidential candidate Martin O’Malley

Who?

Social media marketing

Royal Farms

Apple

Everyone tripping wears a uniform

Scaggsville, Maryland

Memoir

Teenagers who were born after 9/11

The Blair Witch Project

Police shutting down children’s lemonade and snowball stands

Half-baked wokeness

2016

The limitations of language

Good boys

Richard Spencer getting punched memes

Brutalist architecture

Johns Hopkins

Garlic scapes

Dear diary . . .

Emails

Currency

Mr. Trash Wheel’s harvest

Double standards

It’s a lot

Early internet randomcore

The uncanny

Palindromes

Additional reporting by Moses Hubbard and Rebekah Kirkman