City Paper's 2017 Sizzlin' Summer Guide
-
Ice To Meet You: Charm City gets you ice, the old-fashioned way
She calls them "the ding-a-lings." Not her funny relatives or the nosy neighbor lady down the street. It's industry endearment for the guys who drive the snowball and ice cream trucks that cruise summertime Baltimore to bring icy treats and—instead of the tinkling bells of once upon a time—incessant,...
-
Sizzlin' Summer Staff Picks
-
City Paper's Summer 2017 Events From Festivals to the Fourth of July
May Balticon 51. Eric Flint, creator of the 1632 universe, is this year’s guest of honor at the annual convention hosted by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society. The weekend-long event features panels, exhibitors, film screenings, and all things sci-fi and fantasy. May 26-29, Renaissance Baltimore...
-
The City Paper staff's recommended summer reading
David Gessner, "Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My Wild Youth" (Riverhead Books) A sprawling memoir and charting of one semi-toxic male's evolution as viewed through the oft-derided, but very popular and high-impact sport of ultimate frisbee, "Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My...
-
City Paper staff recommends some summer music
Kleenex/LiLiPUT, "First Songs" (Kill Rock Stars) The cover of Kleenex/Liliput's compilation album "First Songs," released last December as a double LP with their music from 1978-1982, features three of the band's female members in cardboard, vaguely crustacean-inspired costumes, a la Dada daddy...
-
Merriweather Post Pavillon looks back at 50 years of music—and forward to some big changes
Summer means outdoor concerts, and for 50 years, people around Baltimore and Washington have been heading to Merriweather Post Pavilion for music in the woods. Originally designed by Frank Gehry as a home for the National Symphony Orchestra, the pavilion and lawn have played host to some of the...
-
The Best Ever Country Radio Show Out of Worton: Next time you're on the Eastern Shore, check out Southern Star Country Club on 90.5
Southern Star Country Club is a radio show broadcasting out of the small town of Worton, Maryland on WKHS, a commercial-free station connected to Kent County High School on Monday nights at 8 p.m. It's hosted by Mike Martinez, a country and western savant who mixes contemporary country of all sorts...
-
Slow and Steady: Snail Mail is making moves
At Maryland's music mega-fortress, Merriweather Post Pavilion, 17-year-old Lindsey Jordan yells at concert rabble-rousers in a heavy, stern voice: "Sir, don't stand on that chair! . . . Sir, put that out!" She has been laying down the law and holding doors for bands backstage as a Merriweather...
-
Good BBQ Is Not Hard to Find: At Wieland's in Catonsville you're part of a secret sauce and meat club
Alright, so head up Frederick Road from Old Ellicott City, past that one house with the homemade Bud Light bottle wind chimes and drive maybe a mile total and stop just before you hit the big sign for Dmitiri's (with its massive Wikipedia-esque photo of the platonic ideal of a Greek salad), then...