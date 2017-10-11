What's On Tap: Comptroller Peter Franchot discusses Maryland's beer laws, his task force on changing them, and more

Primarily Maryland's chief tax collector and accountant, Comptroller Peter Franchot has in recent months become a leading advocate for the state's breweries—so much so that three have named beers in his honor.

"Most politicians collect honorary degrees at commencements, I collect beers," he jokes in a phone interview.

If you're curious, they are: The Watchdog by Chesapeake Brewing Company, Franchot Comes Alive by Barley and Hops, and Saison du Franchot by Monacacy Brewing.

A call to arms came in a piece of State House legislation, House Bill 1283, which was initially crafted to increase barrel production—a necessity with Guinness planning to open its first U.S. brewery in Baltimore County—and ended up with a whole new set of restrictions that brewers and industry officials deemed catastrophic. Franchot casts the rejiggering of the bill as the work of "a couple of well-connected lobbyists in a smoke-filled backroom."

On top of that, local governments have, since the end of Prohibition, passed limits on the business of booze that are especially prohibitive to competition.

"The state and the counties, for the last 70 years, have added bits and pieces of statutory language to the law books of the state, and the result is just a minefield of restrictions on local brewing," says Franchot. "And none of it is meant to protect the public or have a health and safety basis to it. All of it is to protect monopolies who are running the show."

All of the state's 81 current breweries were grandfathered in to a new requirement that all taprooms must close at 10 p.m., but the damage had already been done to the state's reputation, Franchot says. Last April, in response to House Bill 1283, Franchot's office started the Reform on Tap Task Force, bringing together 40 brewers, legislators, industry officials, and distributors to discuss "modernizing Maryland's beer laws and promoting economic growth across the state."

The task force has met eight times thus far, discussing subjects such as manufacturing laws, beer tourism, contract brewing, the three-tier system of manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, and a host of other topics. City Paper's beer issue seemed like as good a time as any to check in with Franchot on the progress of the Reform on Tap Task Force. We talked about the impact of Maryland's breweries, what his report might say, and more.

City Paper: Your last session is on on Oct. 25. How soon can we expect a report after that and who will write it?

Peter Franchot: The end of the year and I will write it.

CP: At this juncture, do you have a good idea of what it will say?

PF: Not specifically.

CP: Are there certain recommendations or changes that have been coming up again and again that you think are essential?

PF: Well, you can pretty much gauge that based on the subject matters of the task force meetings we've had. My experts who are staffing this task force have taken everything down and compiled their thoughts and recommendations, and by the end of the year I will approve the ones that I think are most appropriate and pass them to the legislature and urge them to approve them.

I'm not in a position to really get down in the weeds on exactly what the recommendations will say, but it will be pretty much a clean sweep of all of the restrictions and impediments on craft brewing that have nothing to do with health and safety or underage drinking or protecting citizens or the taxpayers.

And hopefully the legislature will understand that this is a tremendous economic step that can grow very rapidly and attract new businesses and new residents from all around the country to come to Maryland. We have to correct the negative perception that 1283 created nationally, which I think we can do. I think the package that we will present will have something for all the stakeholders. I'm not against the three-tiered system, such as it is. I'm just saying that a rising tide can lift all boats, and I think everybody, even those that are emotionally opposed to any kind of change, will recognize that there's something in the recommendations for everybody.

The Reform on Tap Task Force meets at Monument City Brewing on June 22

CP: So if a brewery wanted to start tomorrow, they would have a lot more red tape to go through?

PF: It's a knife in the back to any new entrants into the craft-brewing sector. A group like Flying Dog, in Frederick, or Attaboy, a new brewery in Frederick also—Flying Dog would never have moved from Colorado and Attaboy would never have moved from California to come to Maryland to brew beer had they had even a whiff of 1283. So the law has proven to be a huge negative for the state of Maryland. Virginia and other states are actively recruiting our breweries as we speak to go to a state that is more welcoming and appreciative. We need to do some other actions in order to establish this state, along with North Carolina and Oregon and California, as the go-to state for craft brewing.

Why is that so important? First of all, craft brewing is very popular as a sector. But it has, in my view, an additional benefit, because the state's business reputation overall was damaged by House Bill 1283. Opening up the state's beer laws will spill over into other perceptions of Maryland's business reputation. But particularly the millennials and those generations that are coming up, that are going to provide new entrepreneurial, innovative ideas, separate from beer, when they get the perception that Maryland gets it as far as craft brewing—and frankly, craft distilling and craft wineries also—I think it will have an enormous benefit overall for the state's business reputation nationally.

But part of this beer issue, because it combines everybody, it appeals to everybody around the state, except, obviously, for people that want prohibition or something. But I find that citizens of all stripes—it could be Hillary Clinton voters, it could be Donald Trump voters, doesn't matter—they all like the concept of Maryland-produced craft beer. I find it to be an issue that is very easy to talk about with the voters. And that's not the reason, obviously, I'm doing it; I'm the regulator, I still have responsibilities to be fair and vigilant and protect the public, and I do that. But I enjoy being an advocate for the future of the state's business reputation.

CP: What can you tell me about the history of these regulations and how did we get to this point before House Bill 1283?