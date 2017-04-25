Dear Green Place: The many connections between Glasgow and Baltimore

"Play fortresses/ of brick and bric-a-brac spill out some ash./ Four storeys have no windows left to smash,/ but in the fifth a chipped sill buttresses/ mother and daughter the last mistresses/ of that black block condemned to stand, not crash."- Edwin Morgan, "Glasgow Sonnets"

Baltimore, Maryland and Glasgow, Scotland are both tough towns, it's true, and people not from these towns love to say so. They both speak English, but not to everyone's liking—vowels get teased but the accents are so developed that some English literature has been translated into it. They're cities on rivers, the Patapsco and the Clyde, that belonged to the same empire for about 50 years until they belonged to different empires. They each used to build a lot of ships. With those ships and those rivers both cities made a lot of money off tobacco and cotton, which, everyone agreed, had a great profit margin since there was no need to pay the fieldhands' health insurance or even wages. Money came down those rivers for a long time, and for a long time in both cities only a very few people saw much of any of it.

Now that most industry has gone away, Baltimore and Glasgow, cities of about the same size, are living with similar questions of how the economic and political schemes that have sapped their communities' health and wealth can be replaced with new ones that don't. What would it look like if we all had the means to be citizens of Baltimore, accountable to each other, and not just customers or captives of Baltimore? The name Glasgow is supposed to come from Gles Chu, a Gaelic phrase meaning "dear green place"—a nice vision to work toward, at least.

Baltimore has American problems, Maryland problems, Baltimore problems, your problems. But it has some problems that Glasgow has been working on for a long time, too, such as, for example, the privatization of the future broadly considered. City officials' abiding preference for what sounds like a "good deal for the city" over a fair or just deal. And homicides, which Glasgow has cut by 58% over the last 10 years.

Anyone following what the group United Diverse Artists has called our city's "artpartheid" might hear a rhyme in the history of Glasgow circa 1990, the year chosen by the European Union for it to serve as European Capital of Culture. In the run-up to the festivities, a group of artists and writers organized under the name Workers' City and dedicated themselves, through publications and demonstrations, to "challenging the logics of public-private interests" guiding the city's redevelopment. Glasgow's inspiration in those years was Baltimore, and other American cities with silver-bullet revitalization projects like the Inner Harbor.

Workers' City had none of it: "There is widespread acceptance that [the city's plan for the celebration] has nothing whatever to do with the working- or the workless-class poor of Glasgow," they wrote in a manifesto, "but everything to do with big business and money: to pull in investments for inner-city developments which, in the obsessive drive to make the centre of the city attractive for tourists, can only work to the further disadvantage of the people in the poverty ghettoes on the outskirts." Sound familiar? Workers' City faded away, but the conversation has not.

Or we could go back further, to 1913, when the Mayor of Glasgow visited Baltimore. The mayor was impressed with our city, but offered a modest suggestion. "There is one thing which we have in Glasgow which should be the rule in American cities," he said. "We have municipal ownership of public utilities."

"What, the fuck are you talking about?" the Mayor of Baltimore must have replied. "We're trying to get people to move into the city, not out of it. Now if you'll excuse me I need to hop on this streetcar that goes to Roland Park and nowhere else."

Glasgow and Baltimore go way back. No matter where you are in Baltimore, you're never too far from somewhere Scottish. Some of our place names sound directly borrowed from Scotland (Barclay, Dumbarton, and Argyle are all streets in Glasgow) and others are Scottish-inspired, or pseudo-Scottish, like Loch Raven, Druid Hill, and Waverly. These names weren't picked by popular vote. Baltimore was never a Scottish-American city the way it was at one time a German-American city or that it is an African-American city. Before cumbia and reggaeton, bagpipes and bodhrans did not fill the air of Highlandtown, despite its name, and where the pupuserias and taquerias are now were not chip shops and haggis eateries (haggiserias?). Maryland was an English colony, not a Scottish one. Most of the Scots who came to Baltimore in its first two hundred years were poor and all they had the right to name were their kids and their dogs.

And yet there were always Scots in high places around Baltimore, just as there were in England's "internal colony" of Scotland itself, with its rowdy indigenous clans, its rich natural resources, and its pastures eagerly seized and parceled into manors—and later, golf courses.

Take Robert Gilmor, for instance, the Scottish-born merchant from whose name we get Gilmor Street and Gilmor Homes, where Freddie Gray was arrested. Historians credit Gilmor with establishing American interest in the East India Company, the joint-stock enterprise that served as the British Empire's advance guard. His business ventures traced a constellation of colonialism that joined Baltimore to the British Isles, the European mainland, India, and the Caribbean. In 1806, while the East India Company administered the Indian subcontinent as a "company-state" and enjoyed a brisk racket running opium to China under a gun barrel-enforced monopoly, Gilmor became the first president of the St. Andrews Society of Baltimore, a philanthropic fraternal organization still active today.

And before him there was George Buchanan, the Scottish physician appointed one of seven commissioners to plan "Baltimore Town" at its founding in 1729. Buchanan bought up more of the land around his father-in-law's estate north of the city and renamed it all Auchentorlie after his own family's manor near Paisley, just east of Glasgow. A fossil of that name remains in our Auchentoroly Terrace—pronounced Auken-TROLLEY; don't get it twisted—but you can still visit Auchentorlie Street off Dumbarton Road in Glasgow. And Fulton Street, not Avenue, too.

So why not more Irish names in Baltimore, or more of the staid Puritan ones found in New England cities like Boston?